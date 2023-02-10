Open in App
Fort Myers, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Backstage Pass: “Fiddler on The Roof”

By ABC7 News,

7 days ago
Fiddler on The Roof is coming to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW in November.

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first

musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances.

Show dates and times:

  • Tuesday, February 14 – 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, February 15 – 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, February 16 – 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, February 17 – 8:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 18 – 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.
  • (ASL Performance) – Saturday – 2:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, February 19 – 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

For more information and tickets, click here.

