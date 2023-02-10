Open in App
The Sirianni family gears up for the Super Bowl

(WHTM) — Nick Sirianni comes from a family of coaches. His father Fran was a longtime track and football, and his two older brothers, Jay and Mike, have spent years as head football coaches.

But Nick is the first in the family to reach a Super Bowl and his brother Mike shares what this means to Nick and the entire family.

