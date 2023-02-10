Man pulled alive from wreckage of Long Island boat explosion

ISLIP, N.Y. (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- A man was pulled alive from the wreckage of a boat explosion on Long Island Thursday night, police said.

The 44-year-old Islip man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an apparently propane-fueled explosion on a sailboat at the Islip Canal in Islip, according to Suffolk County Police.

A blast erupted on the sailboat shortly before 10:15 p.m. as the vessel was docked near 120 Main St.

Responding police officers smelled a strong odor of gas as they searched the damaged boat for victims.

“Officers located the victim in the wreckage, and he was able to be carried safely to shore,” police said in a release.

He man was airlifted by Suffolk Police aviation to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Officers disabled and secured a leaking propane tank on the boat, police said.

Multiple agencies were involved in the response, including the Suffolk Police marine bureau, the Town of Islip hazmat team, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Islip Fire Department.

Photos from the fire department show the damaged boat.

The cause of the explosion doesn’t appear to be criminal in nature, police said, citing a preliminary investigation. They said the investigation is ongoing.