Baton Rouge, LA
WWL-AMFM

Coach Brian Kelly's marriage headed for the rocks

7 days ago

Broadcast reports across the sporting world say the 28-year marriage of LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly is coming to an end.

The couple physically separated on Thursday.

They have been together since 1994 and have three adult children.

Kelly has reportedly asked a court to issue a temporary restraining order to protect his assets and request a hearing in March to work out who will be allowed to use the couple East Lakeshore Drive home.

The couple had lived in the home since buying it in 2021 when Kelly was hired by LSU after moving to Baton Rouge.

