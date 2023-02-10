Statewide – DART Launches Its Annual Poster Contest

Statewide — “Transit vs Driving-Go Green with DART” is the theme for DART’s Annual Poster Contest. Open to school-age children in Grades 6 through 12, the contest is designed to encourage students to learn more about public transportation and its benefits, as well as the chance to see their artwork featured by DART in various advertisements, promotions, and/or displays.

DTC is committed to providing public transit service that protects and preserves the environment with every trip on DART services and every dollar invested in green technology. [More]