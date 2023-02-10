Open in App
New Castle County, DE
See more from this location?
Delaware LIVE News

NCCo sewer bills go fee-free when paying online

By Ken Mammarella,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTTeq_0kj6d0Yd00

New Castle County has added no-fee ways to pay sewer bills.

New Castle County has started to accept credit cards and digital wallets for sewer bills – without any extra fees to users.

“NO FEES!” the county announced on a insert on attention-grabbing green paper in the bills for sewer service charges that just went out.

As the insert explains, the county has an arrangement with a company called Paymentus that calls for no extra fee for consumers paying sewer bills by “e-check from your bank, credit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express), debit card, Venmo, PayPal, PayPal Credit, Google Pay Amazon Pay or Apple Pay.”

And, as the insert starts, consumers save 63 cents in postage.

The change, which started July 1, is “to encourage/promote convenient/affordable/accessible online payment options,” said county spokesman Brian Cunningham.

“All sewer payments are FREE OF CHARGE,” the county says on its website, noting in the next sentence that tax payments are free only if they are by e-check or by automated clearing house, known as ACH.

County tax bills paid by most digital systems, however, will continue to have a convenience fee. Credit card fees are 2.35% of the transaction, another page says.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Castle County, DE
Move over, pubs and taphouses. Two Stones debuts a pizza place
Newark, DE3 hours ago
Two Stoness from beer to pizza with new 2SPizza
Newark, DE4 hours ago
TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – Lane Restrictions on Library Avenue and S. Chapel Street / Starting February 20th
Newark, DE2 days ago
Most Popular
Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $712K sold in South Jersey
Williamstown, NJ2 days ago
Troubleshooters: Criminal charges filed against Main Line furniture store owner
Malvern, PA18 hours ago
Woman followed home from her bank, robbed in her driveway: Police
Glassboro, NJ1 day ago
Go, Hornets, go! DSU mascot becomes a bobblehead
Dover, DE10 hours ago
Dover Police Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Bank Robbery
Dover, DE1 day ago
Mayor Scott: 'We knew this was going to happen' when questioned about math proficiency
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
Troopers Arrest Man During Burglary-in-Progress
Houston, DE8 hours ago
This Renter’s $1475 a Month, 600-Square-Foot Philly Two-Level Apartment Comes With a Cozy Fireplace
Philadelphia, PA9 days ago
Detectives Investigating Bank Robbery
Wilmington, DE6 days ago
State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash
New Castle, DE1 day ago
Troopers Arrest Man on Gun and Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Dover, DE7 hours ago
Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
Lewes, DE6 days ago
Delaware man sues Texas Roadhouse, after allegedly suffering food poisoning
Lancaster, PA9 days ago
Car windows shattered along street in Philadelphia's Old City section
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa
Wilmington, DE7 days ago
Troopers Arrest Woman for Assault and Burglary
Lewes, DE2 days ago
Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting on Interstate 95
Wilmington, DE4 days ago
State Police Arrest Four People on Drug Dealing and Gun Charges
Dover, DE8 days ago
Grace period ends and some squeegee workers will get ticketed
Baltimore, MD5 days ago
State Police Investigating Highway Robbery
Dover, DE6 days ago
Woman held after second Atlantic City gun case within three months
Atlantic City, NJ8 days ago
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Baltimore, MD7 days ago
Kennett Square Woman Brought Child To Fight, Cheered Him On: Police
Kennett Square, PA8 days ago
Coroner IDs slain 12-year-old girl whose body was hidden in central Pa. freezer
Columbia, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy