NCCo sewer bills go fee-free when paying online

New Castle County has started to accept credit cards and digital wallets for sewer bills – without any extra fees to users.

“NO FEES!” the county announced on a insert on attention-grabbing green paper in the bills for sewer service charges that just went out.

As the insert explains, the county has an arrangement with a company called Paymentus that calls for no extra fee for consumers paying sewer bills by “e-check from your bank, credit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express), debit card, Venmo, PayPal, PayPal Credit, Google Pay Amazon Pay or Apple Pay.”

And, as the insert starts, consumers save 63 cents in postage.

The change, which started July 1, is “to encourage/promote convenient/affordable/accessible online payment options,” said county spokesman Brian Cunningham.

“All sewer payments are FREE OF CHARGE,” the county says on its website, noting in the next sentence that tax payments are free only if they are by e-check or by automated clearing house, known as ACH.

County tax bills paid by most digital systems, however, will continue to have a convenience fee. Credit card fees are 2.35% of the transaction, another page says.