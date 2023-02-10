Open in App
Nashville, TN
Derrick Henry shares thoughts on Titans hiring Ran Carthon, Tim Kelly

By Mike Moraitis,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKmyW_0kj6bmQs00

For the first time since the Tennessee Titans hired general manager Ran Carthon and made several changes to the coaching staff, running back Derrick Henry shared his thoughts on the moves.

Of course, the hire of Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator was the highlight of the coaching-staff shake-up, and it’s a move Henry approves of, according to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online.

“I love Tim,” Henry said. “I feel like Tim has a bright mind. Going up against him when he was with the Texans, I always felt like he had a great game plan against us. Watching the Texans throughout the years when he was the OC, he always did a great job with Deshaun [Watson] and the guys that he had. So, I am excited to have Tim as the OC. He’s a great dude, so it’s going to be fun.”

Henry also told a funny story about how he thought Kelly looked mean thanks to his beard and demeanor on the sideline. But upon meeting him Henry discovered that is not who Kelly is at all.

“I always told him, him being on the offensive sideline with the Texans and having that big beard, he looked mean like he didn’t talk much,” Henry said. “But actually, being on staff and being around him a lot, he’s a great guy and has a great personality. We had a good relationship throughout the season and joking and getting to know one another, so I am excited to have him aboard as OC.”

Another major move to occur this offseason was the hiring of Carthon as GM, something Henry says he’s “excited” about.

“I am excited to have Ran on board,” he said. “He comes from a great organization that’s had a lot of success the last couple of years. Hopefully he can bring good things to the Titans organization, and we can get some good things started.

“I am looking forward to seeing what the team looks like in the future.”

Henry revealed that he and Carthon have met, and The King brought up some of the less-than-ideal ratings the new Titans general manager gave some of Henry’s past outfits in a funny video released after Carthon was named GM.

“I told him I saw how he rated my outfits for the season, and I told him I’d have to get on him when I see his. It was pretty funny, (but) a little harsh. I didn’t get a 10 of 10, so I was like, ‘oh man, I guess I have to do better.'”

Henry’s former positional coach, Tony Dews, was one of four coaches to switch roles for 2023, with Dews moving from running backs to tight ends coach.

The Alabama product believes Dews has what it takes to become a head coach one day. He also expressed his excitement to see who will be filling Dews’ old role that remains vacant as of this writing.

“I was excited for Tony,” Henry said. “He keeps moving up and keeps thriving. He wants to be a head coach one day and I think he has all the tools to do that. So, I think this is the next step toward trying to do that and accomplish his ultimate goal.

