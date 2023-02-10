Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen
Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Never Planned To Split Up Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Title For WrestleMania 39
WWE is well on the road to WrestleMania 39, and fans already saw a big change of plans in front of their eyes as The Rock pulled out of the show of shows. A previously pencilled-in match against Roman Reigns will now go to Cody Rhodes, as the Undisputed Universal Championship is set to be defended.
wrestlinginc.com
D-Von Dudley's Sons Hid Offensive Sign From WWE Executive
While they haven't broken through on a major level yet, Terrell and Terrence Hughes – the sons of former WWE star and producer D-Von Dudley – have carved out a respectable career as a tag team so far, making notable appearances in both AEW and TNA. But if their in-ring fortune had been a little less kind, they could've become known as the two kids with the wrong sign at the wrong time.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Says Hitting Spinebuster On WWE HOFer Was Career Highlight
When one has had a career like Arn Anderson has, it's hard to pick one moment that stands out between all the great matches, great promos, and other accomplishments. For Anderson though, it's not that hard to pick out, mainly because it involved a match where he was technically not even a participant.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Masters Praises Young WWE Star's Clean Lifestyle
Chris Masters previously worked for WWE with two stints in the 2000s until his ultimate release from the company in 2011 during which time he didn't pick up any championship gold. While with WWE, Masters had been suspended two different times and has been open about the substance abuse issues he dealt with.
tjrwrestling.net
Dusty Rhodes “Hated” WWE Star’s Original Name
A former WWE Superstar has recalled Dusty Rhodes’ full and frank assessment of their potential ring name, saying “I f*cking hate it.”. Summer Rae was part of WWE between 2011 and 2017, originally appearing for then-developmental territory FCW. Rae was part of NXT in its early years, teaming up with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks to form The BFFs. Although she was known as Summer Rae for her run in the company, that wasn’t always going to be her name.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T On What He'd Do If He Saw Dave Bautista
Booker T has shot down any lingering rumors that he and Dave Bautista have a long-standing beef stemming from a physical altercation they got into in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer previously opened up about the incident with Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri in 2013. The fight itself happened in 2006. Booker previously explained that it was due to "a lot of testosterone in the locker room," and that not all wrestlers get along. Booker reiterated that stance on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said if they met that he'd tell Bautista he admires him as an actor.
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR: Former WWE Champion May Return Before WrestleMania 39
This is only a rumor, so take it for what it’s worth. A former WWE champion, who has been injured for quite some time, may be returning to the ring before WrestleMania 39. In a response to a fan on his Facebook Stories, wrestling bootmaker Jose G Sanz stated that Randy Orton recently contacted him about making boots for his return to the ring. He said the following:
PWMania
Ricardo Rodriguez Believed a Former WWE Manager Was a Racist Due to His Gimmick
Dutch Mantell recently spoke on his podcast, “Story Time with Dutch Mantell,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Ricardo Rodriguez, Alberto Del Rio’s ring announcer, who legitimately believed that he was racist. Mantell returned to the WWE, working as an anti-immigrant heel alongside Jack Swagger...
wrestlinginc.com
Surprising New Challenger Emerges For GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Title
Madcap Moss emerged as the new #1 contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship on the 2/10 "WWE SmackDown" in Uncasville, CT. Moss earned a future title opportunity against "The Ring General" by defeating Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross in a Fatal 4-Way bout that closed out Friday's show. Towards...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Re-Signs Champions To New Contracts
There is always a bit of contract news going around AEW. This is no different as the company has locked down two of their champions. Austin and Colton Gunn just won the AEW World Tag Team Championships from The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite. That win was rather controversial, but it happened nonetheless. Now, it seems that they are going to stick around Tony Khan’s company.
ringsidenews.com
Likely Spoiler For WWE Elimination Chamber Match
WWE will be presenting their next Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber, on February 18th. With just a little over a week to go, the company has been preparing proper storylines for all of its feuds. Austin Theory will be part of the show and it seems he is the favorite to win his match as well.
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Lays Out Possibilities For 'Permanent Home' In 2023 - Exclusive
Taya Valkyrie is looking for a wrestling promotion to call home in 2023. In a new interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion opened up about her career and how she's looking to find a "permanent home" after doing her rounds on the independent circuit for the last several years.
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman "Erases" WWE Superstar
Those who watched the Super Bowl LVII commercials may have noticed the latest Google Pixel 7 commercial and how users can use a magic eraser to get rid of an unwanted object or a person from their photos. The Pixel 7 commercial caught the attention of Paul Heyman, who decided to use it to erase "WWE SmackDown" star Sami Zayn from Bloodline history.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says Ongoing Absence Is ‘Not By Choice’
As AEW continues to grow in it’s now fourth year of existence, more wrestlers have begun to call the company home. One name who has been with the company since 2020 is Lance Archer, who arrived in the company alongside WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Was Staying With WWE NXT Star When She Was Released
When one has been "WWE NXT" Women's Champion for over 400 days, only to then lose the title and get released the next day, it tends to be a bit of a shock. That was in fact the case for Mandy Rose after she lost the "NXT" Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez and was released the next day – at least at first.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Star Teases Major Turn After SmackDown Goes Off The Air
That has potential. Every so often, a wrestler will change from good to bad or vice versa. These changes can alter the course of their future as sometimes going to the other side is the right change for them. These changes can be exactly what a wrestler needs at times and we might have seen a big one for an up and coming star after this week’s SmackDown went off the air.
Yardbarker
SPOILER: Major name may be back in time for WWE WrestleMania 39
Despite reports of his status being unclear, Randy Orton may return to in-ring action soon. Orton had lower back fusion surgery last November. There has been a lot of concern regarding his career among those in WWE. As recently as this week, it was reported there was no update on Orton’s status.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena’s Next Rumored Opponent Could Be A Real Test For Him
John Cena is widely considered to be one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. The former multi-time world champion was the face of the company before Roman Reigns took on the mantle. Cena is still one of WWE’s biggest attractions despite him no longer being fully committed to the company. That said, Cena’s next rumored opponent could be a real test for him.
PWMania
Current Favorites to Win at WWE Elimination Chamber Revealed
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 betting odds have been published by betting site betonline.ag. The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number for the underdogs represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100.
