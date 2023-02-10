Perry Public Library welcomes Mindy Farmer as new adult services librarian

The Perry Public Library welcomed Mindy Farmer as its adult services librarian this fall. In this newly created position, she is in charge of planning and delivering adult programming as well as marketing all library programming throughout the community.

Farmer, a Perry resident for eight years, is a Seattle, Washington, native with a bachelor’s degree in English from Brigham Young University. She received her master’s degree in English from Southern New Hampshire University. Farmer came to the library from Des Moines Area Community College Van Kirk Academy, where she was an adjunct professor in English.

It’s Farmer’s love of reading and meeting new people that drew her to apply for the position.

“It’s kind of cliché, but I’ve always been an avid reader,” she said. “I love to read, I love to talk about books.”

And being part of an organization that serves the community was a big part of the draw for her as well.

“The skills I use in teaching are skills I can use here,” Farmer added.

Her husband, Tim, was the ultimate reason their family ended up in Iowa and then Perry. He attended the University of Iowa Law School, and then opened up a branch of his law firm, Trey Sucher Law, in Perry.

In addition to her work as an adjunct professor, Farmer has been a freelance writer, a blogger, a reporter for a small weekly newspaper in Illinois and a substitute teacher and librarian at St. Patrick’s School in Perry.

Library Director Mary Murphy has glowing praise for Farmer’s presence at the Perry Public Library.

“She is so productive, so enthusiastic,” Murphy said. “Both [Farmer and new youth services librarian Laura Pieper] are a breath of fresh air, embracing librarianship.”

The Farmers have four children and Farmer’s mother lives with them as well. The family likes to take country-wide road trips and visit national parks.