Culture wars | Pence subpoenaed

And then strap in because we're talking about culture wars today! For a session where social issues/"culture war" bills were supposed to be low on the priority list, we've seen lots of controversial, far-right agenda items move this week.

But House Speaker Todd Huston raised an interesting point this week: how do you define a "culture war" issue?

"I think, at times, when somebody says it's a culture war issue they don't like the the topic, they don't like the proposal," he told reporters Thursday afternoon.

Fair enough, Mr. Speaker. I think he may be right about that, generally. But that's certainly not what we at IndyStar mean when use the term, so let's agree on a definition (at least the purposes of this newsletter). I propose we go with: issues at the center of the conflict between conservative and progressive values. This is basically what most dictionaries say and if it's good enough for them...

With that settled, let's get into it!

Gender-affirming surgery won't be coming to a prison near you

An Indiana House committee passed a bill Wednesday that would prevent imprisoned people from using state tax dollars for gender-affirming surgery.

Republicans who backed the bill say they’re protecting taxpayers from paying for what they consider an unnecessary procedure. Democrats and LGBTQ advocates say this is a preemptive attack on an already marginalized group over a procedure not being provided in Indiana facilities.

When it was passed out of the courts and criminal code committee Wednesday, House Bill 1569 became the first of roughly two dozen bills labeled anti-transgender by advocates that has moved in the legislature.

On a related note: How far do 'parental rights' go?

Do they include the right to not affirm their child's gender identity? If House Bill 1407 becomes law, they will.

The House's committee on family, children and human affairs on Thursday approved the bill, which would prohibit the state's Department of Child Services from removing a child from their parents' care solely on the basis of the parents not affirming their gender identity or consenting to gender-affirming health care. It also sets a high bar for infringement on "parental rights" ― saying that the government cannot infringe on a parent's right to direct their child's upbringing, education, health care, and mental health except "by a compelling governmental interest of the highest order."

DCS says it doesn't do this, but one couple says it happened to them . DCS says there's more to it than that... and, so far, the courts have sided with DCS on this one.

Protecting retirees financial interests would cost how much?!

Roughly $7 billion over the next 10 years. Billion, with a B.

That's the price tag on House Republicans "anti-ESG" investing bill, priority legislation for the caucus that supposedly wanted to ensure that the state's public pension system was focused solely on maximizing returns for the program's participants and wasn't investing state money in "woke" causes. Whoops.

Safe to say there's an amendment coming on that one.

Partisan school board races gain steam with new tactic

The idea of having candidates running in Indiana's non-partisan school board races ID a political party on the ballot was first aired last year but received a resounding #nope. Those who want partisan races, though, haven't given up.

They arrived this year with a new strategy — letting local communities decide — and it's gaining traction. Unlike like last year, the bill got a vote and was approved by the House's election committee. Expect much more debate when House Bill 1428 heads to the floor.

Protecting the 'sanctity of our private residences'

It's certainly not a new concept but it does seem like protesting in front of a private home is having something of a moment. There have been any number of well-publicized instances of this, including the the time that BLM protesters did yoga in front of Mayor Joe Hogsett's house .

Activists soon may need to devise a new strategy. Senate Bill 348 would would criminalize protesting at someone's home. The bill got a hearing this week but is expected to be amended before getting a vote.

Driving cards hearing a decade in the making

A small crowd of community organizers and activists erupted in cheers outside a Senate hearing room this week after a bill to allow people living in Indiana without citizenship documentation to get driver's licenses passed its first committee vote.

The proposal has been introduced in the Statehouse for years but has never received a hearing, until now .

I attended the Indiana Latino Institute's legislative breakfast this week and organizers said there's a lot of hope that this is the year that lawmakers tackle two key issues for the undocumented community: driving cards and in-state tuition. The latter also received a hearing for the first time, but has yet to see a vote.

Municipal primaries less than 3 months away

That's right, y'all. We're already in #electionszn, again!

All 25 seats on the Indianapolis City-County Council are up for election this year and the candidates are in. Our City Hall reporter Ko Lyn Cheang broke down all the big story lines for you, including new districts and the odds for Republicans to pick up sets.

Two birds, one subpoena

The FBI was reportedly searching the Carmel home of former Vice President Mike Pence this morning, looking for any additional classified documents, according to our newsgathering partners at Fox59.

Pence has been subpoenaed by the Justice Department's special counsel overseeing inquiries into Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election AND the former president's retention of classified documents.

It was not immediately clear what special counsel Jack Smith is seeking from Pence, but the demand likely marks a major escalation in the inquiry. He's not alone — officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona confirmed that subpoenas had been received by county election authorities — but analysts say the Pence summons indicates the inquiry has reached a possible inflection point related to Trump's efforts to cling to power.

Mr. GiaQuinta goes to Washington

Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta was one of several Hoosiers that attended President Joe Biden's State of the Union address this week. GiaQuinta told the press afterward he was surprised at the invitation and, while he enjoyed the "once-in-a-lifetime" experience, he said he's glad we don't behave in Indy as they do in Washington.

"Sometimes I felt like I was at a Fort Wayne Komets hockey game," he said during a media availability Thursday. "You know, with all the hooting and hollering and those things that were happening."

GiaQuinta assured us he was well-behaved, though.

Here's what Indiana's congressional delegation thought of the speech .

