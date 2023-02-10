WJ Board of Adjustments to review special use permit applications for short-term rentals

WEST JEFFERSON — Property owners in the West Jefferson town limits will have four opportunities before the end of 2023 to apply for a special use permit with the WJ Board of Adjustments for property that they would like to operate as short-term rentals.

According to town ordinances, a short-term rental is described as a “privately-owned and furnished residential unit rented out for a short-term period that ranges between 1 and 30 days.”

The Town of West Jefferson Zoning Ordinance requires a Special Use Permit for any short-term rental within areas that are zoned as Community Shopping, Highway Commercial, Medium Density Residential and Residential Agriculture. Special Use Permits are not available to the if they are in areas zoned as Low Density Residential.

According to the town, all property owners will have until Dec. 31, 2023 to comply with the ordinance. As of now, no property owners will have their property “grandfathered in” and the board has not made any changes to what zoned areas will have to have a Special Use Permit.

The West Jefferson Board of Adjustments will meet on May 1, June 5, August 7 and Dec. 4. Anyone interested in seeking a Special Use Permit for rental property must have an application filed before their property will be added to the meeting agenda, according to West Jefferson Town Clerk Rebecca Eldreth.

The planning board will be meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to consider possible revisions to the ordinance.

If you have any questions, call West Jefferson Town Hall at (336) 246-3551.