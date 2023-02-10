Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oshkosh West 63, D.C. Everest 28

OSHKOSH - Brenna Gehri scored 19 points to lead the Wildcats to the victory.

Braelee Jodarski added 11 points, Charlee Martin scored nine points, and Paige Seckar and Laina Hammen added eight points each for West.

Winnebago Lutheran 58, Omro 46

FOND DU LAC - The Vikings held an eight-point lead at the half and outscored Omro by four in the second half for a 12-point victory.

WLA moves to 11-1 in the Flyway Conference and 18-3 overall with the win.

The Vikings were led by Kiara Shea with a game-high 20 points and three steals. Abby Cole secured a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Lindsey Nell had nine points, four assists and four steals.

Julia Koch scored 18 points to lead Omro while Linda Boeck and Madi Brooks added 10 points apiece for the Foxes.

Omro 20 26 - 46

Winnebago Lutheran 28 30 - 58

Omro: Stachura 4, Boeck 10, Barbian 2, Koch 18, Brooks 10, Sell 2. 3-pt: Boeck 2, Koch 3. FT: 3-6. Fouls: 15.

Winnebago Lutheran: Shea 20, Suprenand 3, Nell 9, Kuske 4, Davies 2, Theisen 4, Cole 16. 3-pt: Suprenand. FT: 13-14. Fouls: 10.

Lomira 45, Campbellsport 41

LOMIRA - The Lions overcame a seven-point halftime deficit, outscoring Campbellsport by 11 in the second half, to earn the victory.

Emily Dreikosen scored a game-high 14 points to lead Lomira and Piersten Litterick added 10 for the Lions.

Maia Morgan led Campbellsport with 11 points and Lillian Twohig had 10 for the Cougars.

Campbellsport 23 18 - 41

Lomira 16 29 - 45

Campbellsport: Hermann 3, Neitzel 9, Twohig 10, McCarty 8, Morgan 11. 3-pt: Morgan, Twohig, Neitzel 3. FT: 6-11. Fouls: 17.

Lomira: Litterick 10, Dreikosen 14, Zahn 9, Zingsheim 6, Frea 6. 3-pt: Litterick, Dreikosen 2, Zahn. FT: 15-28. Fouls: 12.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oshkosh North 89, Germantown 71

OSHKOSH - The Spartans built a 12-point halftime lead and cruised to the nonconference win.

Xzavion Mitchell scored 35 points and had 10 rebounds for North. Steven Clark added 26 points.

Germantown 27 44 - 71

Oshkosh North 39 50 - 89

Germantown: Privatt 7, Ciardo 3, Humphries 1, McKenna 18, Ferguson 21, Jones 5, Willard 7, Heisl 2, Freiburger 5, Catalano 2. 3-pt: Ferguson 6, McKenna 4, Ciardo, Privatt. FT: 19-24.

Oshkosh North: Mitchell 35, Clark 26, Ware 9, Strange 6, Ott 6, Fisher 3, A. Giannopoulos 2, Moxon 2.

Lourdes Academy 74, Valley Christian 46

OSHKOSH - The Knights led by 17 points at halftime and rolled to the victory.

Lucas Schettle led Lourdes with 18 points. Jok Machiros added 15 points and Mitchell Wing scored 14 for the Knights.

Valley Christian was led by Brady Patterson with 14 points and Eli Humiston with 11.

Lourdes Academy 35 39 - 74

Valley Christian 18 28 - 46

Lourdes Academy: Bauer 6, Tollard 11, Machiros 15, Wing 14, Schettle 18, Studinski 5, Ruark 2, Ridenour 3.

Valley Christian: Thur 2, Johnson 7, Patterson 14, Martin 2, Richardson 6, Lehman 2, Krause 2, Humiston 11. 3-pt: Patterson 4, Humiston. FT: 3-5. Fouls: 20.