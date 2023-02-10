Open in App
Accomac, VA
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Accomack sheriff investigating drive-by shooting that sent man to hospital

By From Staff Reports,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4fb1_0kj6Vah400

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting earlier this month in Accomac that sent a man to hospital.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a possible gunshot victim on Feb. 1 at about 1:13 a.m. in the 23000 block of Oyster House Road in Accomac, according to a release.

Deputies found a 45-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

EARTHQUAKE HITS COAST:Magnitude 2.6 earthquake detected off of Maryland-Virginia coast

OFFICIAL PONY:Congrats! Chincoteague ponies will be official pony of Virginia with governor's signature

Comments / 0
Add a Comment
Community Policy