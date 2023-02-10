Michigan football's non-conference schedule through 2034 gets a major adjustment

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 15: General view as attendance is shown on the scoreboard during a college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 15, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan football’s future non-conference schedule appears to be heading for a change. Reports Thursday night indicate that the locations of the home-and-home series with Texas have been switched in order to facilitate the Longhorns’ and Oklahoma’s move to the SEC a year early.

That means that Texas is coming to Ann Arbor in 2024 for arguably one of the biggest non-conference showdowns ever at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines were previously set to host Texas in 2027, but will now head to Austin instead. As of now, it appears the 2025-26 series with Oklahoma is untouched with Michigan heading to Norman in 2025 and hosting in 2026.

The non-conference schedules are set through 2025 currently, but we should be getting news on 2026 sometime in the near future. So far, only Oklahoma is set for that slate.

As far as the nearest future goes, Michigan will play all three of its non-conference games at home in 2023 with East Carolina (Sept. 2), UNLV (Sept. 9) and Bowling Green (Sept. 16) coming to town. It is the 2nd-straight season without a Power 5 opponent, which will no doubt be the subject of criticism at Michigan despite other elite programs doing the same.

Michigan will host all three of its non-conference games at home in 2024 assuming the Texas switch goes through. Fresno State kicks off the slate on Aug. 31, followed by the showdown with Texas on Sept. 7 and Arkansas State on Sept. 21. The Wolverines will have a bye on Sept. 14 and another in conference play.

New Mexico comes to Ann Arbor to kick off the 2025 season, followed by a trip to Oklahoma on Sept. 6 and a home date with Central Michigan on Sept. 13.

Future Michigan non-conference opponents

Changes denoted in BOLD

2023

East Carolina (September 2)

UNLV (September 9)

Bowling Green (September 16)

2024

Fresno State (August 31)

Texas (September 7)

Arkansas State (September 21)

2025

New Mexico (August 30)

at Oklahoma (September 6)

Central Michigan (September 13)

2026

Oklahoma (September 12)

2027

at Texas (September 11)

2028

at Washington (September 9)

2033

Notre Dame (September 3)

2034

at Notre Dame (September 2)

Quick thoughts on future non-conference schedules

1. Michigan took a lot of crap for its 2022 non-conference schedule and fans should be prepared to hear more of the same this year. Forget that Georgia’s slate is likely as bad, if not worse, especially with limited resistance in SEC play. The Wolverines get to be the bad guy there for some reason while other schools are praised or downright ignored for doing the same thing. Like last year, it will be a nice cushion to get these guys into a groove, but we are not going to learn a lot from the non-conference we do not already know.

2. It appears the Fox people were ones holding up Texas and Oklahoma’s move to the SEC ahead of 2025, but that has been satiated with the network getting the rights to the game with Michigan in Ann Arbor. Given the new television deals, Fox’s relationship with the Big Ten allows them to televise that game in 2024 instead of waiting until 2027. For those wondering why the move was made, that was it right there. Expect the 2027 game to be an ESPN/ABC production given their relationship with the SEC. We are probably looking at a similar setup for the Oklahoma series.

3. It is good for football in the area when the directional schools cross over with Michigan and Michigan State. Central Michigan coming to Ann Arbor in 2025 should be fun for alums of both schools, especially the ones with degrees from each. If two non-conference games each season (at least) are going to be buy-games, showcasing other programs in the area adds more juice than bringing in an FCS school or something along those lines.

4. Michigan and Washington were supposed to meet in Seattle to kick off the 2020 season. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic happened. The trip was postponed to 2028 and cannot come soon enough. The Seattle area is gorgeous and Washington’s campus (and sailgating) are a peak college football experience.

5. The Notre Dame series is great and has always been a backbone of Michigan’s non-conference schedules. The fact that we have to wait until 2033-34 for this to resume is a bummer for both fanbases. Michigan gets to hold onto the last laugh for now with a 45-14 win in 2019 as the last meeting between the two for 14 football seasons.