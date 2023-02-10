Freight cars derail east of L.A. River; no leaks 01:01

Two freight train railcars derailed at 199 S. Myers Street just east of downtown Los Angeles late Thursday night.

A Los Angeles Fire Dept. hazardous-materials team was called to the scene of the Union Pacific railcars just south of the 1st Street Bridge in Aliso Village at about 11:50 p.m.

It was determined there was no leaking or structural damage from either of the derailed tanker cars.

Union Pacific detached the two railcars from the rest of the train. Crews were working to reposition the derailed cars Friday morning.