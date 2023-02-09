Read full article on original website
Suspect kills JeffCo Sheriff K9 near School of MinesHeather WillardGolden, CO
Man suspected of stabbing wife in Target parking lot arrested in KansasHeather WillardLawrence, KS
Americans can apply for a one-time rebate payment between $300 and $1,400 - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanDenver, CO
Ida Jones: The meanest woman in DenverRick ZandDenver, CO
UPDATE: State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency programMatt WhittakerColorado State
Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out
A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
Here's the 'most romantic' restaurant in Colorado, according to Yelp
In spirit of Valentine's Day, Yelp.com has released their list of the 'most romantic' restaurant in each state. In Colorado, the 'most romantic' restaurant was Denver's Odyssey Italian Restaurant. It's got a 4.5-star rating on the restaurant review website, with over 1,100 reviews. Serving up Sicilian cuisine and seafood, favorites...
Cliff Divers Can’t Change These 5 Terrible Reviews of Casa Bonita
The hype is enormous. It's not every day that the creators of a very popular adult cartoon buy an iconic restaurant in Denver and vow to bring it back to life. The creators of South Park have put around $12 million into the remodel and are hiring 550 people. The reopening of Casa Bonita in May 2023 is being added to the family calendar of thousands in Colorado, or so I assume, because it's on mine.
Westword
New Comic Dead Mall Takes You to the Shopping Center of Your Nightmares
Malls in America seem to be trapped in a sort of half-life. There are still some around, including a handful in metro Denver, even while the general consensus is that their time has largely passed (we miss you, Cinderella City, Villa Italia and most of Westminster Mall). But malls still hold fast to the hearts of many, in terms of both commercialism and nostalgia.
This Colorado City Ranked One Of The Worst In U.S. For Movie Lovers
If you're a Colorado movie buff who loves going to the theatres, stay away from this particular city as it was just ranked as one of the worst "Movie Cities" in the Country. Love Movies? Don't Go To This Colorado City To See One. Going to the movies is a...
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
See the Most Famous Celebrities Coming to Denver Colorado This Year
It's always exciting when a celebrity comes to Colorado — and stars seem to love the Centennial State. Big-name personalities like Oprah, William H. Macy, and power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have homes in Telluride, Basalt, and Aspen. Other celebrities, like The Office's Angela Kinsey and Mariah Carey, were recently spotted vacationing in Denver and Snowmass.
What to know about Denver’s next snowstorm
After a mild weekend in the Denver weather forecast, another snowstorm is on the way. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday.
Bob Dylan Was ‘Kicked Out’ of Denver for Theft After a Disastrous Stay
Bob Dylan had a series of misfortunes when he was staying in Denver. His visit came to an uncomfortable end when he stole from a friend.
This Public Colorado Parking Garage & Stairwell Is Disgusting. Avoid It
I've parked in many parking garages all over Colorado over the years, but this particular one was so bad, I have to warn you about it so that you don't make the same mistake I did. Stinkiest Dirtiest Parking Garage In Colorado. I've grown up and lived in the Denver...
Restaurant's move out of Larimer Square emblematic of district's transition
A Larimer Square staple is closing its doors and opening them elsewhere. One of Denver's first historic districts has seen some turnover recently after it was sold to real estate investment firm Asana Partners in 2020 for more than $90 million. Recently shuttered businesses include Gusterman Silversmiths, Victoriana Antique and Fine Jewelry, Russell's Smokehouse, and Bistro Vendome. "Change is always scary," said Jennifer Jasinski, owner of Bistro Vendome. The end of a chapter for Bistro Vendome, but not the end of its story. The iconic Denver restaurant is moving from Larimer Square to Park Hill, with a grand opening Saturday night. The Bistro's...
weather5280.com
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week
We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
Mountain Lion Snatches Dog From Enclosed Porch in Colorado
A Colorado family is grieving the loss of their small dog after a mountain lion broke into their enclosed deck with a doggy door. According to reports, the incident occurred in Granby’s area around 8 p.m. on Feb. 4. The town is nearly 20 minutes from Grand Lake, where...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Snowfall forecast and travel impacts, Denver on edge of heaviest snow
Good Monday morning. We have a storm on the way as we've discussed at length in previous updates (Click here for yesterday's post). Without delay, let's get right to the details. First, we have a Winter Storm Watch in place for the southern half of Colorado. These will be replaced...
KDVR.com
Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm
Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police …. Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm. 12-year-old piano prodigy loves to play at hospital …. 12-year-old Jude Kofie was born with a hole in his heart. It was repaired at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children when he was 2-months-old, and now he's returned to play for patients and staff ahead of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
KDVR.com
Woman burned in shower sends warning
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
International Space Station: Colorado winter views
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state’s winter views on Saturday, Feb. 11. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver through Southern Colorado in a live video recorded from outer space. According to the ISS-Above website, the ISS is the only permanent off-earth […]
Denver City Council preview: Public art on final approach for DIA
More public artwork may be landing at Denver International Airport soon. The Denver City Council is considering a pair of resolutions that will commission three sculptures as part of the city's public arts program. In addition, the council has 12 other resolutions on its agenda ahead of Monday's weekly 3:30...
Photos: Porsche driver crashes into Boulder home, lands upside down
The Boulder Police Department says a man was taken to the Boulder County Jail after a crash early Saturday morning.
