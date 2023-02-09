ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

CBS Denver

Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out

A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Cliff Divers Can’t Change These 5 Terrible Reviews of Casa Bonita

The hype is enormous. It's not every day that the creators of a very popular adult cartoon buy an iconic restaurant in Denver and vow to bring it back to life. The creators of South Park have put around $12 million into the remodel and are hiring 550 people. The reopening of Casa Bonita in May 2023 is being added to the family calendar of thousands in Colorado, or so I assume, because it's on mine.
DENVER, CO
Westword

New Comic Dead Mall Takes You to the Shopping Center of Your Nightmares

Malls in America seem to be trapped in a sort of half-life. There are still some around, including a handful in metro Denver, even while the general consensus is that their time has largely passed (we miss you, Cinderella City, Villa Italia and most of Westminster Mall). But malls still hold fast to the hearts of many, in terms of both commercialism and nostalgia.
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

See the Most Famous Celebrities Coming to Denver Colorado This Year

It's always exciting when a celebrity comes to Colorado — and stars seem to love the Centennial State. Big-name personalities like Oprah, William H. Macy, and power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have homes in Telluride, Basalt, and Aspen. Other celebrities, like The Office's Angela Kinsey and Mariah Carey, were recently spotted vacationing in Denver and Snowmass.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Restaurant's move out of Larimer Square emblematic of district's transition

A Larimer Square staple is closing its doors and opening them elsewhere. One of Denver's first historic districts has seen some turnover recently after it was sold to real estate investment firm Asana Partners in 2020 for more than $90 million. Recently shuttered businesses include Gusterman Silversmiths, Victoriana Antique and Fine Jewelry, Russell's Smokehouse, and Bistro Vendome. "Change is always scary," said Jennifer Jasinski, owner of Bistro Vendome. The end of a chapter for Bistro Vendome, but not the end of its story. The iconic Denver restaurant is moving from Larimer Square to Park Hill, with a grand opening Saturday night. The Bistro's...
DENVER, CO
weather5280.com

How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week

We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm

Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police …. Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm. 12-year-old piano prodigy loves to play at hospital …. 12-year-old Jude Kofie was born with a hole in his heart. It was repaired at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children when he was 2-months-old, and now he's returned to play for patients and staff ahead of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week.
FOUNTAIN, CO
K99

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Woman burned in shower sends warning

The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

International Space Station: Colorado winter views

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state’s winter views on Saturday, Feb. 11. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver through Southern Colorado in a live video recorded from outer space. According to the ISS-Above website, the ISS is the only permanent off-earth […]
COLORADO STATE

