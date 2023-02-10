Scholarship open to all, not determined by academic performance

Michigan students looking for scholarships can now apply for the LAFCU 2023 Write to Educate Essay Contest.

The contest splits $20K between four seniors, plus divvies up $2,000 between 4 local charities to be donated in the student's names.

Grades and financial need are not part of the selection. Applicants need to send in a one-page essay to the scholarship website .

"This contest is also extremely unique in that winners are chosen not on the basis of their income or grades, but rather on their ability to effectively share their personal experience and story,” said Ellsworth Etchison. “The charitable donations and contributions made on behalf of these exceptional students support the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people’ and demonstrate the importance of supporting the next generation of professionals and leaders.”

LAFCU 2022 winners: Aanchal Jain and Berelian Karimian, Okemos; Gavin Isles, Bannister; and Mori Rothhorn, Lansing.

Entries are due by March 31, for the 2023 round of scholarships. Winners will be published in the Lansing State Journal.