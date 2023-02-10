Open in App
Glendale, AZ
The Kansas City Star

Buffalo Wild Wings offers up free wings – if this rare thing happens at Super Bowl

By Tanasia Kenney,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASH3N_0kj6JlPB00

Buffalo Wild Wings’ “overtime button” is back just in time for the Super Bowl, giving fans a chance to win free wings.

Football fans across the U.S. can score a free order of six-count chicken wings if the game goes into overtime on Sunday, Feb. 12, the popular bar and grill announced. No purchase is necessary.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

“This year marks the first time that both teams will get the ball in OT, ensuring a fair chance for both teams – and more football and wings for everyone,” according to a news release.

Still, overtime during the big game is a rarity.

It has only happened once; during Super Bowl LI when the New England Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, Sports Illustrated reported. The Patriots, led then by quarterback Tom Brady, tied the game 28-28 at the end of regulation and scored after winning the coin toss in overtime, according to the sports site.

So if the Chiefs and Eagles go into overtime, customers will be able to redeem their free order of boneless or traditional wings at participating Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday, Feb. 27, between 4-7 p.m. local time, according to the release.

The freebie is also available on carry-out orders and is limited to one free meal per customer.

Find your nearest Buffalo Wild Wings here.

Eat mor veggies? Chick-fil-A to offer plant-based sandwich at some restaurants

KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when can you get it

Fan-favorite Frosty flavor returns to Wendy’s restaurants. Here’s when you can get it

Comments / 0

