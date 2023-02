Syracuse.com

Today’s obituaries: Josephine Beck, 96, survived 4 years in concentration camp; settled in Skaneateles By Brenda Duncan, 7 days ago

By Brenda Duncan, 7 days ago

Josephine C. Fine Beck, 96, of Skaneateles, died Sunday, Jan. 29, in Fleming Island, Fla. She was born in Pekalongan, Indonesia in 1926. After surviving ...