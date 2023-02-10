Parker McCollum Hooks Monster Pike On Minnesota Ice Fishing Trip
By Brett Stayton,
7 days ago
Might as well just call the Gold Chain Cowboy the Gold Chain Snowman. The Texas Troubadour recently did a little ice fishing up in Minnesota. The pictures have him looking icy, so icy that even Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy would be proud of Parker McCollum. He hooked a monster Northern Pike that any fisherman would be hyped up to haul in. Looks like the fishing trip was a collaboration with Country Outdoors too, which means a full episode about the adventure might be airing on the Outdoor Channel in the not-too-distant future.
One deer hunt, in particular, is still likely to be very special to him though. Back in December of 2020, he woke up to find that his song Pretty Heart had blown up to become his first #1 on the country music radio charts. He celebrated by heading straight to the deer stand and promptly stuck an arrow in a wall-hanger. Something tells me that’s not going to be the last big deer this dude shoots or the last #1 song he celebrates.
His New Music Video For The Song Handle On You Recently Debuted
A while back, Parker McCollum debuted two new songs, Stoned and Handle On You. He also recently sold out his first two shows as the main act at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside Denver. He recently previewed a new song titled Lessons From An Old Man. He’s got more new music on the way too, and an album set to drop sometime in 2023. He’s currently headlining his own spring tour right now, and will be joining Morgan Wallen and the boys for some stops along the upcoming One Night At A Time Tour. The momentum he’s got going with his music career shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
