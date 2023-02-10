Fisherman Down In Georgia Breaks State Record For Sheepshead

Photo courtesy of Chris Kalinowsky/Georgia DNR

Win, lose or draw, it’s always a good day when you can get out on the water and do a little fishing. Hauling in a state record is never necessarily the goal for most anglers. But that’s an accomplishment any fisherman would surely be proud of. After a fishing trip back in late January, Ben Golden III from Midway, Georgia can now claim the Peach State’s record for the biggest sheepshead fish ever caught. Sporting Fishing Magazine recently shared the epic fishing tale.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the sheepshead officially weighed 14 pounds and 14.37 ounces. The fish barely edged out the previous record set by Georgia fisherman Ralph White of Rincon back in 2002. That fish weighed 14 pounds and 14 ounces. Golden’s catch will be etched into the history books as a new record and he will receive an official certificate from the state.

Georgia Fisherman Just South Of Savannah When He Broke The Record

The 63-year-old Golden was fishing near the lightly populated town of Sunbury, just south of the city of Savannah and upstream from St. Catherine’s Sound on January 27th. Golden is more ambitious than many fishermen though. He’s been pretty open about his goal of catching a record-breaking fish for at least a decade now. “I’ve been telling folks it’s been my goal to catch a state record for 10 or 12 years. I’m excited to say that I did it,” said Golden.

Sheepshead Are One Of The Most Popular Sportfish In America

Sheepshead are very popular species for coastal fishermen to pursue throughout the salty waters of the United States. Georgia is no exception. According to data from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), anglers in the state typically reel in more than 262,000 sheepshead each year.

Sheepshead are notoriously tough to catch because of their hard mouths and delicate bite. Live crabs are typically the bait of choice when trying to hook one. The fish bite so gently that many anglers joke they need to set the hook before they actually bite.

Because of their striped paint job that resembles an old-school prison jumpsuit, the fish are also known as “convict fish.” They typically have 5 to 7 vertical black stripes up the sides of their bodies. Their name is derived from their unique mouths, which are full of teeth that resemble an actual sheep’s mouth, as seen below:

The fish are known to typically hang out around structures like rock jetties, piers, docks, bridge pylons, and artificial reefs. Pretty much anywhere you see barnacles on the water’s edge, there’s probably some sheepshead hanging out below the water. A typical sheepshead weighs 3 to 5 pounds, and anything over 10 pounds is considered a big-time trophy fish. According to the International Game Fish Association, the all-time world record tipped the scales at 21 pounds and 4 ounces. It was caught in New Orleans back in 1982.