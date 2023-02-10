Miami's OL Coach Alex Mirabal Named Amongst Top Recruiters

24/7 Sports Ranks Mirabal As Seventh Best Recruiter From 2023 Class

Despite all the drama with the 2023 recruiting class, Miami was able to land some big-time prospects to help improve the team going forward. One of the biggest positional upgrades Miami had was at offensive line, in no small part due to the recruiting of Alex Mirabal .

Brought in with Mario Cristobal from Oregon, Mirabal is one of the most respect offensive line coaches in the country from his time at there. He is credited with developing numerous All-Conference lineman and most notably helping Penei Sewell become one of the top lineman prospects in recent years.

Mirabal made a huge impact this recruiting cycle, locking in two five-stars in Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola to be cornerstones of this Miami offensive line going forward. On top of that, he landed three other lineman who will surely benefit under the guidance of Mirabal.

Ranking as the seventh best recruiter in the country this cycle, Mirabal finished as the second best in the ACC just behind Clemson's defensive line coach Nick Eason .

While Mirabal did land some top-end talent this cycle, his work rebuilding this Miami unit is far from done. With some players heading into final campaigns in Coral Gables, Mirabal will likely be looking to fill in voids especially on the interior. Expect Mirabal to go aggressively after some premier 2024 talents in the coming months.

Until then, Miami fans can rejoice that they have an elite recruiter at one of the most important position groups across both sides of the ball.

