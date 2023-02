LA GRANDE — The Greater Idaho movement in Union County has taken a small but possibly meaningful step forward.

The Union County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Feb. 8, voted to send letters to Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, and Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, formally telling them that Measure 31-101, the Greater Idaho ballot initiative, was approved by Union County voters in the 2020 general election. The measure mandates that the Union County Board of Commissioners meet three times a year on the second Wednesday of February, June and October to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the public.