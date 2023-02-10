Police continue to search for a Saginaw County boater who went missing on the Tittabawassee River Sunday. Police say 26-year-old Nathan Robbins was on the river with a friend around 1:30 a.m., heading to Coty’s Landing to meet up with their girlfriends. However, the boat capsized south of the Gratiot Road Bridge when Robbins attempted to get the boat running after it stalled. Police say Robbins motions caused the boat to turn over.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO