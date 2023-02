tennis.com

Zheng Qinwen overpowers No. 1 seed Daria Kasatkina in Abu Dhabi for third Top 10 win By TENNIS.com, 7 days ago

By TENNIS.com, 7 days ago

Zheng Qinwen isn’t playing around this week in Abu Dhabi, going six for six in sets to reach the semifinals of the inaugural WTA 500 ...