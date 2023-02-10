Moldova PM, government resign amid intense Russian pressure
By Doug Cunningham,
7 days ago
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned along with her pro-European Union government Friday following intense Russian economic and political pressure.
Moldova President Maia Sandu said in a Facebook post she will consult with parliamentary factions about a new government and will nominate a candidate to replace Gavrilita as Prime Minister.
"I took note of the resignation of Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita," Sandu wrote. "Thank you so much for your enormous sacrifice and efforts to lead the country in a time of so many crises. In spite of unprecedented challenges, the country was governed responsibly, with a lot of attention and dedicated work. We have stability, peace and development -- where others wanted war and bankruptcy. Thank you so much, Natalia!"
Gavrilita said in her live video announcement that Moldova was "entering a new phase, one in which security is our priority."
"If our government had had the same support at home as we had from our European partners, we could have advanced further and faster," Gavrilita said.
