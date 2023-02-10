Open in App
Rahway, NJ
See more from this location?
News 12

Jersey Buzz: ‘Ant-Man,’ Passaic native Paul Rudd to appear in Super Bowl commercial; Mandy Patinkin coming to Rahway

By News 12 Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VCFm5_0kj67hye00

A Heineken Super Bowl commercial is getting the Marvel treatment with New Jersey flavor.

During the big game on Sunday, look for the Ant-Man himself – Passaic’s own Paul Rudd. He's promoting the Ant-Man movie sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” while starring in a Heineken commercial for the company's non-alcoholic beer.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” hits theaters Feb. 17.

RELATED: Will Ferrell, Alicia Silverstone star in Super Bowl ads

Also, actor and Broadway star Mandy Patinkin will be at the Union Performing Arts Center in Rahway on Saturday, Feb. 11. Patinkin and his wife, actress Kathryn Grody, have been married for 43 years and will share what they call their "uninterrupted togetherness.”

RELATED: Hot Wing Bowl: Game Day hot wings-eating challenge with Claudie's Chicken in Middletown

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State
New Jersey hit man sentenced for Connecticut robberies
Jersey City, NJ6 hours ago
Weather on the Road: Touring local businesses in East Brunswick
East Brunswick, NJ6 hours ago
Most Popular
Jersey Buzz: NJ baker and "Is it Cake?" contestant makes Mary J. Blige’s birthday cake
Passaic, NJ11 hours ago
Black business event to pop-up in White Plains this weekend
White Plains, NY11 hours ago
New York City is the most expensive place in the country for those living alone, report says
New York City, NY12 hours ago
‘Newest little angel.’ Family remembers Redding 6th grader killed in house fire
Redding, CT1 hour ago
Thunderbolt 12: Checking in on slick roads in NYC, dropping temps
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Couple celebrates 72 years of marriage with Valentine's Day vow renewal in Jericho
Jericho, NY3 days ago
Former Sayville star QB seeks to reset football career in the XFL
Sayville, NY1 day ago
Bronx boxer Ismael Villarreal looks to stay unbeaten heading into tonight's fight
Bronx, NY13 hours ago
'Queer Love' exhibit at Lehman College art gallery celebrates LGBTQ love
New York City, NY27 minutes ago
Fairfield team to retire Charlie Capalbo's jersey in special ceremony
Fairfield, CT1 hour ago
Norwalk police hold 'Coffee with a Cop' at Dave & Charlie's Hometown Deli
Norwalk, CT6 hours ago
Community in mourning at wake for slain Jersey City kindergarten teacher, mother
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Mother of Warwick native and Army officer killed in Black Hawk crash authors book
Warwick, NY1 hour ago
Syosset’s Village Heros closes after five decades in business
Syosset, NY1 hour ago
Maximus, pit bull puppy seen being thrown into storefront, now ready for adoption in Yonkers
Yonkers, NY6 hours ago
Record highs push this winter into top 5 warmest across the tri-state
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Exclusive: News 12 rides along with the NYPD for illegal cannabis crackdowns
Bronx, NY20 hours ago
Paws & Pals: Ralphie & Jack up for adoption at FurryTail Endings in Stewartsville
Stewartsville, NJ10 hours ago
FDNY: 22 firefighters injured in Staten Island fire; all expected to survive
Staten Island, NY3 hours ago
Public split over Tinton Falls spaghetti restaurant’s decision to ban children
Tinton Falls, NJ20 hours ago
Memorial set for Saturday for boy who died during football practice, as family seeks answers
Newark, NJ1 hour ago
Archdiocese of NY: 6 Bronx Catholic schools among 12 to close in 2023
Bronx, NY2 days ago
'Nothing makes sense:' Sayreville mayor speaks on death of councilwoman for first time
Sayreville, NJ2 days ago
LI native brings winning ways to LIU lacrosse team
Bethpage, NY2 days ago
Wegmans hiring for first Manhattan store
Manhattan, NY4 hours ago
NYC officials call on DOT for Brooklyn-Queens Expressway overhaul
Brooklyn, NY6 hours ago
Norwalk police seek information regarding 1983 cold case
Norwalk, CT20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy