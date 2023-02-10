Jersey Buzz: ‘Ant-Man,’ Passaic native Paul Rudd to appear in Super Bowl commercial; Mandy Patinkin coming to Rahway
By News 12 Staff,
7 days ago
A Heineken Super Bowl commercial is getting the Marvel treatment with New Jersey flavor.
During the big game on Sunday, look for the Ant-Man himself – Passaic’s own Paul Rudd. He's promoting the Ant-Man movie sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” while starring in a Heineken commercial for the company's non-alcoholic beer.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” hits theaters Feb. 17.
Also, actor and Broadway star Mandy Patinkin will be at the Union Performing Arts Center in Rahway on Saturday, Feb. 11. Patinkin and his wife, actress Kathryn Grody, have been married for 43 years and will share what they call their "uninterrupted togetherness.”
Comments / 0