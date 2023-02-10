Open in App
Bridgeport, CT
Black-Owned Restaurant Delivers 'Eclectic Experience' To Diners In Bridgeport

By Morgan Gonzales,

7 days ago

Black history month celebrates the too-often neglected histories and accomplishments of Black Americans, according to BlackHistoryMonth.gov , and can serve as a reminder to support Black-owned businesses, including this eatery with Southern and Haitian influences.

Co-created by executive chef Damon Daye and owner/partners, Wesley Arbuthnot, and Ishalee Green, 29 Markle Ct. Restaurant & Lounge in Bridgeport promises diners an eclectic experience with top-shelf cocktails, art-filled walls, and seasonal meals.

Executive Chef Damon Daye

Focusing on smoked cooking methods and local ingredients, the restaurant's seasonal menu includes halibut with smoked corn purée and corn salad, a salt-roasted beet salad with citrus and herbs, and a mushroom burger.

"Chef Damon Daye knows how to take vegetables to the next level," said one Yelp reviewer. "The braised short ribs were just divine! Tender meat, well seasoned, and the perfect combo with the creamy polenta. Must have if you come here! But you know what was so unexpectedly delicious??? The freakin maitake burger!!"

The bar at 29 Markle Ct. Restaurant & Lounge.

Offering more than just artfully-designed plates, the restaurant's head bartender Razul Branch serves up classic cocktails to complete the experience.

Check out the restaurant's website here .

