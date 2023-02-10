Paper Football Super Bowl VII heads to Plainedge's Schwarting Elementary School

The roar of the crowd. The thrill of the game. The adrenaline rush. The field goals, the touchdowns ... that's right! News 12 Long Island's Paper Football Super Bowl VII is back - with this year's game at Plainedge's Schwarting Elementary School.

News 12 Long Island Sports Director Kevin Maher faced a formidable opponent: fifth grader Sean Lealand.

Our competitors shake hands before the game.

Sean, the 10-year-old fifth grade champ, had the crowd on his side - with three grades of adoring fans cheering him on and anti-Kevin signs plastered on the gymnasium walls.

Sean's strategy favored field goals - scoring him points and the added bonus of shots to Kevin's face.

Kevin scored a touchdown in the first half to earn a 12-3 lead, but Sean managed to score on enough kicks to tighten the score to 15-12 by halftime.

Kevin lines up for a field goal attempt.

Taking no chances, Kevin pulled out the big guns to distract his 10-year-old challenger in the second half. First, a cowbell. Then, Sean's baby photo.

The results were three straight field goals for Sean.

A last-ditch effort was needed... a shot of the M3gan doll. Sean finally missed, and Kevin was able to tie the game 21 all leading into a frenzied finish.

But the Plainedge power was too much. Sean kept the points coming to win 30-24 and become our new Paper Football Super Bowl champion - and was rewarded with a bath of confetti.

A triumphant Sean is showered with confetti.

Sean is now basking in his newfound fame as a champion. Kevin, on the other hand, faces another year as a paper football chump.