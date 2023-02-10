Open in App
News 12

3 ways to prevent parental burnout

By Sandrina Rodrigues, Senior Digital Producer,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vdxwx_0kj66fFP00

Parenting can be wonderful, but it can also be stressful.

Burnout symptoms include depression, irritability, lack of sleep, anxiety, crying spells, lack of clear thoughts (mental clutter), job burnout (for a working parent), emotional distancing, parental ineffectiveness, and escape ideation.

Avoiding parent burnout requires real effort, according to the Child Mind Institute . Experts note it includes consistent self-care, and establishing a strong support network for yourself.

Below are some tips to prevent parental burnout:

SELF-CARE

As a parent, it is not always possible to take time for yourself. However, taking 5-10 minutes for yourself per day can make a difference in your day-to-day life.

Guide: Ways to help you identify and deal with work burnout

ASK FOR HELP

Ask another parent for help with the kids, or even a family member once in a while.

CONNECT WITH OTHERS

Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling. Sharing how you’re feeling can facilitate support.

Here are some more tips on how to overcome parental burnout.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Families speak out after two brothers die in quadruple shooting
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Camden basketball teams involved in brawl forfeit chance to play in state tournament
Camden, NJ22 minutes ago
'Nothing makes sense:' Sayreville mayor speaks on death of councilwoman for first time
Sayreville, NJ2 days ago
Police: Person stabbed at Pine Bush gas station
Pine Bush, NY2 days ago
2 men accused of selling illegal drugs at West Hempstead smoke shop
West Hempstead, NY2 days ago
Pedestrian, dog hit by car in Chester
Chester, NY1 day ago
Prosecutor: Man fatally stabbed during high school basketball tournament
Trenton, NJ20 hours ago
Body found inside vehicle parked outside of Englewood day care center
Englewood, NJ24 minutes ago
Mother of Warwick native and Army officer killed in Black Hawk crash authors book
Warwick, NY1 hour ago
NYPD: Man punches woman, steals her cellphone while in elevator
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Liberty school district taking steps to address cockroaches sighted in some classrooms
Liberty, NY20 hours ago
Former Sayville star QB seeks to reset football career in the XFL
Sayville, NY1 day ago
Bronx family searches for 14-year-old girl they say has been missing since Monday
Bronx, NY1 hour ago
Milford police: Man arrested for assaulting person with rake
Milford, NY20 hours ago
Exclusive: News 12 rides along with the NYPD for illegal cannabis crackdowns
Bronx, NY20 hours ago
Stamford couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
Stamford, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy