3 ways to prevent parental burnout

Parenting can be wonderful, but it can also be stressful.

Burnout symptoms include depression, irritability, lack of sleep, anxiety, crying spells, lack of clear thoughts (mental clutter), job burnout (for a working parent), emotional distancing, parental ineffectiveness, and escape ideation.

Avoiding parent burnout requires real effort, according to the Child Mind Institute . Experts note it includes consistent self-care, and establishing a strong support network for yourself.

Below are some tips to prevent parental burnout:

SELF-CARE

As a parent, it is not always possible to take time for yourself. However, taking 5-10 minutes for yourself per day can make a difference in your day-to-day life.

Guide: Ways to help you identify and deal with work burnout

ASK FOR HELP

Ask another parent for help with the kids, or even a family member once in a while.

CONNECT WITH OTHERS

Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling. Sharing how you’re feeling can facilitate support.

Here are some more tips on how to overcome parental burnout.