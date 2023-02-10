Tinashe Sizzles in a Strappy Cut-Out Swimsuit on a Boat

The singer soaked up some sun after turning 30 on Feb. 6.

Tinashe. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Tinashe rang in her 30th birthday on Monday, and the multi-platinum-certified R&B artist is clearly celebrating with some R&R. The day after reaching her milestone year, she shared a collection of beach-themed photos on Instagram, including a topless pic of herself as she covered her chest with her hands.

The performer followed up with more swimwear photos out on the water on Feb. 8. In the snaps, Tinashe modeled a black strappy cut-out swimsuit. She wore a cover-up in a few of the pics as she posed on the bow of a boat. The “All Hands on Deck” singer accessorized with layers of necklaces, a stack of bracelets on her wrist, sunglasses and a wrap around her head.

“Let me drive the boat,” she playfully captioned the post she shared with her 4.2 million followers.

Other pics included in the carousel showed friends and other boats in the water, a table of food and a gorgeous sunset. In an additional snap, Tinashe posed against the side of the boat with one hand on the railing and the other in her hair.

“Queen living her best life !!!!” wrote one fan, while another follower added, “Paradise 😍.”

“So happy you’re relaxing after a year of slaying 🔥🔥🔥,” commented one person.

The recording artist shared a TikTok video from aboard the yacht as well. It featured Tinashe dancing and lip-syncing to the platform’s remixed sound, “Don’t Play With It x Candy Shop,” by Hunny Bee.

