Open in App
Sumter, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

Shaw Air Force Base to conduct nighttime flying exercise

By Tim Renaud,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pHxYK_0kj64HKV00

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Shaw Air Force Base will conduct a night flying exercise over Sumter, South Carolina next week.

Officials with the air force base said Friday that residents living in and around Sumter may notice an increase in aircraft noise during the nighttime hours of February 13-17 as they conduct a flying training exercise.

PHOTOS: Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach

“F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, based out of Shaw, will conduct nighttime flying training in military operating areas across the southeastern portion of the East Coast,” officials said.

The goal of that exercise is to prepare combat aircrew for current and future operations in highly realistic scenarios as part of the South Carolina Electronic Warfare Range (SCEWR) initiative.

According to the air force base, the SCEWR initiative brings together the flying community, the civil engineer squadron, operations support personnel, and weapons and tactics specialists to create the best possible training environment to produce combat-ready pilots to execute the Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) mission.

A time frame for those exercises was not provided.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sumter, SC
Fight between McDonald's employees leaves 14-year-old Sumter High student dead
Sumter, SC4 days ago
Most Popular
18-wheeler strikes Cypress Campground Bridge in Berkeley County
Ridgeville, SC1 day ago
Agreement will help restore Polk Swamp near St. George
Saint George, SC2 days ago
Let Dorchester County deputies plan a romantic evening for your ex
Charleston, SC3 days ago
Historical African American school is being restored
Alcolu, SC1 day ago
Man Killed Assisting Disabled Motorist On College Park Road: Coroner
Summerville, SC3 days ago
1 arrested after man, 18, found dead in St. Stephen
Saint Stephen, SC4 hours ago
DCSO: Summerville man arrested for stealing cars, tractor
Summerville, SC1 hour ago
Lexington traffic alert: multiple lanes closed at Sunset Blvd./US-378
Lexington, SC4 days ago
Berkeley County deputies continue search for missing 87-year-old man
Pineville, SC3 days ago
Coroner ID’s body of 18-year-old found in St. Stephen
Saint Stephen, SC4 days ago
SCHP investigating fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on I-26
Charleston, SC6 days ago
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to extricate patient from overturned car in Lexington
Lexington, SC4 days ago
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Columbia, SC12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy