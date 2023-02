Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Survey Reveals South Jersey’s Must-Have Snack For Super Bowl LVII By Jahna Michal, 7 days ago

By Jahna Michal, 7 days ago

Super Bowl LVII is finally upon us. Who's excited to see the Birds (hopefully) bring home that win?!? Stupid question. WE ALL ARE!. The majority ...