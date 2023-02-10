Open in App
Madison, AL
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

Madison man accused in double homicide set to go to trial

By Kait Newsum,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4du3N5_0kj63MUf00

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A 24-year-old Madison man accused of shooting and killing two men over four years ago is set to face a trial by jury on February 13.

Jacob Gideon Copeland was charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Damian Blake Ricketts, 21, of Hazel Green, and Devin Edward Richard, 22, of Huntsville on August 31, 2017.

Woman pleads guilty to forcing 4-year-old to eat makeup, enters into program

Both men were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a car parked in the driveway of a home on Analicia Drive in Madison. Sheriff Mike Blakely at the time said neither of the men lived at the residence, adding that it was the homeowners who called 911 after hearing gunshots.

Copeland was arrested the next day after investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office named him as a suspect. Copeland, 19 at the time, was the last person known to have contact with the victims.

Limestone County Investigator Rodney McAbee testified that according to Copeland’s statement, he met the two the day before the shooting at a party in Madison. Copeland told investigators the two asked him for marijuana; the three then rode to an ATM to get cash for the transaction, but the two had insufficient funds so they returned to the party. McAbee said Copeland claimed he and the victims discussed exchanging a gun for marijuana but decided against it. He also told investigators the duo pressured him into buying heroin, a drug he doesn’t use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGW0R_0kj63MUf00
Copeland (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The next day, before sunrise, the duo texted Copeland accusing him of stealing their gun the night before, McAbee said. He says they demanded the return of the gun or the cash value of the gun. Copeland maintains he never took the gun. He said the victims agreed to share their location, and Copeland met them there. This was on Analicia Drive.

Recovery effort extended for missing Colbert County fisherman

According to McAbee, Copeland told investigators he tried to give them what he had, which was marijuana, pills, and the heroin he bought the night before. His statement goes on to say that he was standing on the passenger side of the car when one of the victims pointed a gun at him demanding more. At that point, according to McAbee, Copeland says he ‘fake-cried’ and reached behind his back, pulled his own gun from his waistband and fired.

While on the stand, McAbee explained that the gun turned out to be an airsoft rifle. He said Copeland told them that he thought the gun was real, adding that after he fired, he reached into the passenger-side window, took the airsoft rifle, wiped his fingerprints from the door and went to his Madison home.

McAbee said Copeland admitted to burning his clothes, tossing his gun into waters at a wildlife refuge, and hiding the airsoft rifle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRHUR_0kj63MUf00
Crime Scene at Analicia Drive
Decatur city homeless attend city council meeting to plead for assistance

McAbee says the teenager became a person of interest when it was revealed he was the last person contacted by the victims. He says they went to his home in Madison and he was on the front porch rolling a marijuana cigarette and ran toward the backyard once he saw deputies. McAbee says as Copeland ran, he dropped pills and marijuana before he was apprehended.

The investigator explained Copeland was questioned and gave a statement. He says they have recovered the airsoft rifle.

Court records show the first day of the jury trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 at the Limestone County Courthouse with Judge Chadwick Wise.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Huntsville, AL
Madison man found not guilty for capital murder
Madison, AL41 minutes ago
Hartselle man arrested after allegedly cashing forged check
Decatur, AL5 hours ago
Huntsville man arrested for allegedly threatening store employee while stealing merchandise
Huntsville, AL4 hours ago
Most Popular
Muscle Shoals man indicted on murder charge for 2022 shooting
Muscle Shoals, AL4 hours ago
Leighton woman charged in enormous Dewalt tool theft, worth nearly $20k
Leighton, AL13 hours ago
North Alabama capital murder suspect stands trial 6 years after 2 men shot to death
Madison, AL1 day ago
Man charged with robbing three Huntsville businesses
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Somerville woman charged after newborn allegedly tests positive for drugs
Somerville, AL8 hours ago
Huntsville Police searching for suspects in eyeglass store theft
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
1 adult, 4 juveniles charged with murder after burglary death
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Second brother arrested in connection to Hartselle stabbing death
Hartselle, AL2 days ago
Man arrested for armed robbery at Smoothie King, linked to Huntsville robberies
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Boaz Police want theft suspect identified
Boaz, AL2 days ago
Florence man charged with stealing grandfather’s money
Florence, AL2 days ago
Decatur man convicted of capital murder for 2018 incident
Decatur, AL3 days ago
Jason Osborn convicted of 2018 capital murder in Decatur, sentenced to death
Decatur, AL3 days ago
Albertville woman enters ‘blind plea’ to manslaughter
Albertville, AL3 days ago
Onyx Apartment shooting suspect reportedly turned himself in
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
SRO stunned student, located gun in two separate incidents at Austin Junior High School
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Tuscumbia woman accused of identity theft after pulling over $1,000 from ATM
Tuscumbia, AL2 days ago
5 people, including 4 juveniles, charged with murder: Suspect shot, dies months after Huntsville burglary
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Athens officers respond to armed robbery at Smoothie King
Athens, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy