The second richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilMillburn, NJ
McDonalds Smackdown Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
Missing Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead In Shallow Grave, 1 Arrested. Check The Entire Episode Here.Daily DigestKearny, NJ
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
Let’s talk about Russell Westbrook
The Utah Jazz traded for Russell Westbrook. Let's file that under sentences no NBA fan ever thought would be written. Despite rumors of this trade being around for over a year, it still feels weird to say that Russell Westbrook is a member of the Utah Jazz. The Utah Jazz franchise, players, and especially the fans have had an antagonistic relationship with Westbrook for years. Most have assumed, and reputable NBA journalists have reported, that Westbrook would likely be bought out after being traded to Utah. That was until yesterday when Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it clear that a buyout is not the only course they could take.
Farewell, Serge Ibaka
All acquisitions come at a cost, and when the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Jae Crowder from Phoenix (via Brooklyn), three chairs on the bench, three lockers in the locker room, a large wing, a veteran guard and a backup center all departed. Crowder will replace, and I'm sure he will surpass (if possible), the efforts of the maligned Jordan Nwora. But for now, the spot for backup big is vacant, the spot left by Serge Ibaka.
Why the Yankees’ projected win total sits a little low, for now
Don’t you just love projections season? It’s the time of year when fans across the league are filled with anticipation for the season to start up again and are in desperate need of anything in the news cycle. Standings projections are the perfect way to put that energy somewhere, and get angry at a stranger for having a personal vendetta against your team.
Derrick White on hot streak: ‘I’m just trying to tell myself just to have good energy’
In a Sunday matinee matchup, the Boston Celtics welcomed the Memphis Grizzlies TD Garden. Boston sought to sweep their homestand and win their fourth straight game, with Jaylen Brown (maxillary facial fracture), Malcolm Brogdon (right achilles soreness) and Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) out of the starting lineup. With Jayson...
Video: Mike Muscala talks trade and Celtics debut
Goran Dragic unafraid to be honest with Bulls’ struggles at the point
CLEVELAND – Seven years knee-deep in “Heat Culture,’’ and feelings become second to winning. That’s why veteran Goran Dragic has been a key voice in a Bulls locker room that doesn’t always like to confront the truth. So when asked on Saturday about the...
Kyrie Irving set to play his first home game with Mavericks
The excitement is building as Kyrie Irving makes his home debut with the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 7:30 when the eight- time All-Star and his new team play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. The Mavs acquired forward Markieff Morris and Irving from the Brooklyn Nets last...
Astros Fill Final Roster Spot with Matt Gage
Matt Gage is a six-foot-three, 265 lb. left-handed relief pitcher from Johnstown, NY. He celebrated his 30th birthday just two days ago as a free agent after he was waived by the Toronto Blue Jays. Gage was initially drafted by the San Francisco Giants back in the 10th round in...
