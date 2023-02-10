ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s talk about Russell Westbrook

The Utah Jazz traded for Russell Westbrook. Let's file that under sentences no NBA fan ever thought would be written. Despite rumors of this trade being around for over a year, it still feels weird to say that Russell Westbrook is a member of the Utah Jazz. The Utah Jazz franchise, players, and especially the fans have had an antagonistic relationship with Westbrook for years. Most have assumed, and reputable NBA journalists have reported, that Westbrook would likely be bought out after being traded to Utah. That was until yesterday when Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it clear that a buyout is not the only course they could take.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Farewell, Serge Ibaka

All acquisitions come at a cost, and when the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Jae Crowder from Phoenix (via Brooklyn), three chairs on the bench, three lockers in the locker room, a large wing, a veteran guard and a backup center all departed. Crowder will replace, and I'm sure he will surpass (if possible), the efforts of the maligned Jordan Nwora. But for now, the spot for backup big is vacant, the spot left by Serge Ibaka.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Why the Yankees’ projected win total sits a little low, for now

Don’t you just love projections season? It’s the time of year when fans across the league are filled with anticipation for the season to start up again and are in desperate need of anything in the news cycle. Standings projections are the perfect way to put that energy somewhere, and get angry at a stranger for having a personal vendetta against your team.
Kyrie Irving set to play his first home game with Mavericks

The excitement is building as Kyrie Irving makes his home debut with the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 7:30 when the eight- time All-Star and his new team play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. The Mavs acquired forward Markieff Morris and Irving from the Brooklyn Nets last...
DALLAS, TX
Astros Fill Final Roster Spot with Matt Gage

Matt Gage is a six-foot-three, 265 lb. left-handed relief pitcher from Johnstown, NY. He celebrated his 30th birthday just two days ago as a free agent after he was waived by the Toronto Blue Jays. Gage was initially drafted by the San Francisco Giants back in the 10th round in...
HOUSTON, TX

