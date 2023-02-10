Woman's 'Game Day Donut Hack' Comes Just in Time for the Super Bowl

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There are many tasks to do when it comes to prepping for the Super Bowl. You must clean the house, buy the beer, and make the menu. If there is one thing we know about Super Bowl parties is that food is essential.

TikTok content creator @macy.blackwell shared footage of her Game Day Donut Hack, and we can’t believe our eyes. We've got to try this out!

@macy.blackwell Game Day Donuts!🏈 (When I was a kid) My dad would get football donuts from our local bakery every Super Bowl Sunday, and bring them into his Sunday school class at church! One of my core Super Bowl memories! Funny how most of my memories are about the food. 😅 These easy DIY football donuts are perfect for Super Bowl breakfast or for a dessert! #superbowlparty #superbowlsunday #superbowlfood #footballparty #footballdonuts #easysuperbowlideas #diy ♬ original sound - DrummerBoyQuincy🔴⚫️👇🏾

The Super Bowl is such an important event for football lovers. It’s the final competition after an exciting roller coaster season. The Super Bowl Parties really allow people to have a good time. People will gather to watch the game. But they need food and beverages to do so. If you’re like us, you want something sweet regardless of the situation. The Game Day Donut Hack is awesome. All you need are chocolate donuts or eclairs and some vanilla frosting. Make the lines at the top of a football on the top of the donuts, and you’re done.

Let’s see how the TikTok viewers felt about this amazing hack. User @TriciaCiccoF exclaimed, “You always have such great videos!” @chrsperez15 said, “You are a genius.” @Jewlee1214 remarked, “Perfect timing for a breakfast food day at work this week, and now I can appear to be creative.” @Corystagram replied, “I want one so bad.” @Anthony Cataldi admitted, “Those donuts look so good.” @Mireya wrote, “Love these easy ideas.”

Yes, we love Macy’s ideas as well. That is why we keep coming back to her channel. If you found this video helpful, visit @macy.blackwell’s TikTok channel. You never know what fabulous hacks you’ll see.

