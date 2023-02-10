Where did local chef Alejandro Najar place in 'Hell's Kitchen' finale? Find out here
By Tawney Beans, Akron Beacon Journal,
7 days ago
Barberton native Alejandro Najar finished in third place on "Hell's Kitchen" season 21, dubbed "Battle of the Ages."
The reality competition cooking show's finale had Najar face off against former restaurant owner Alex Belew and chef Dafne Mejia, who won first and second place, respectively. When the season began, there were 18 contestants vying for the grand prize: $250,000 and the opportunity to be head chef at Ramsay’s newest Hell’s Kitchen within Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in New Jersey.
Comments / 0