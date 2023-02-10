Where did local chef Alejandro Najar place in 'Hell's Kitchen' finale? Find out here

Barberton native Alejandro Najar finished in third place on "Hell's Kitchen" season 21, dubbed "Battle of the Ages."

The reality competition cooking show's finale had Najar face off against former restaurant owner Alex Belew and chef Dafne Mejia, who won first and second place, respectively. When the season began, there were 18 contestants vying for the grand prize: $250,000 and the opportunity to be head chef at Ramsay’s newest Hell’s Kitchen within Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in New Jersey.

Najar has a long history of cooking in Northeast Ohio and Summit County specifically. He was previously the head chef at Wolf Creek Tavern in Norton and a sous chef at a Mustard Seed Market & Café. Later on he worked as the head chef at UnHitched Brewing Company in Louisville.

In January the chef transitioned to executive chef at The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery in Cuyahoga Falls. At The Blue Door, Najar offers dinner, which the restaurant hasn’t served in about eight years.

