Kawhi Leonard's Third Signature New Balance Shoe Is Out Now

Los Angeles Clippers' forward Kawhi Leonard's third signature sneaker with New Balance is available now.

Los Angeles Clippers' forward Kawhi Leonard is gearing up for another deep playoff push. So, it is only fitting that New Balance releases the 2x NBA Finals MVP's third signature shoe during the final stretch of the regular season.

After months of anticipation, the New Balance KAWHI III dropped online this morning for $160. Leonard's third signature shoe is lightweight, modern, and aggressive. The KAWHI III was forged from countless hours of turning instinct into genius.

Naturally, the black and red colorway has been dubbed the 'Alpha Predator.' Leonard's dominance on the court inspires the fierce design. Similar to the apex predator who sits atop the food chain, allowing Leonard to attack without fear of anyone getting in his way.

New Balance KAWHI III

A detailed look at Kawhi Leonard's shoes. New Balance

The KAWHI III features a full-length FuelCell cushioning system combined with Energy Arc. This innovative design pairs a sport-specific carbon fiber plate geometry with strategic midsole voids designed to increase stored energy to deliver a higher total energy return.

The lightweight upper is constructed using textile and rich synthetic material for a minimalist design. Inside the shoe, a half-bootie connects directly to the tongue. The seamless method is also utilized at the heel with a molded adapt component that provides supreme stability and lock-down on the court.

The New Balance design team worked closely with Leonard with the brand’s state-of-the-art Sports Research Lab in Boston. Before Leonard debuted the shoes in a nationally-televised game last week, FanNation Kicks gained access to a behind-the-scenes look at the KAWHI III.

Following the launch of the 'Alpha Predator' colorway, fans can expect more exciting designs that tap into Leonard's competitive mindset. The 'Recharged Chakra,' 'Multi-Dimensional,' 'Sacred Geometry,' and a special New Balance-inspired colorway are scheduled to release in the coming months.

