Dump Truck Owner Arrested For Crash That Killed Pregnant Mom: Montco DA

By Mac Bullock,

7 days ago
Upper Providence firefighter Jason Adams and Phoenixville teacher Kellie Adams. Kellie was killed in an Aug. 2022 crash for which the driver and vehicle owner have each been charged with vehicular homicide. Photo Credit: Jas Adams Facebook photo

The owner of the dump truck that killed a pregnant Montgomery County mom is now facing criminal charges, authorities say.

Kellie Adams of Lansdale, 31, and her Upper Providence firefighter husband Jason were expecting a child when she was struck head-on by a DWI dump truck driver in August 2022, prosecutors have said.

Everett Clayton, the 56-year-old West Virginia man who police say was driving the dump truck, was arrested in Boston in November.

Now, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says the owner of the truck has been arrested as well.

Patrick Doran, 24, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was taken into custody by US Marshals in Fairfax, Virginia, Steele said. As of Friday, Feb. 10, Doran is in the process of being extradited to Pennsylvania, where he will be charged with homicide by vehicle, the DA's Office wrote.

Prosecutors have said that Clayton was driving on the 500 block of South Park Avenue in Lower Providence Township around 3 p.m. on Aug. 25 when he lost control of his dump truck and crashed head-on into Adams' car.

Adams' baby, Emersyn Grace, was later delivered as a stillborn, they added.

Investigators claim Clayton, who was not injured in the crash, was driving over the speed limit when he lost control of the truck, and that his blood alcohol concentration was measured at .076 — just below the legal limit — after the accident.

Police later discovered that the truck was owned by Doran, who they said purchased it using a fake New York state ID with the pseudonym "Jacob Fury."

Officials said Doran did not have the dump truck inspected, registered, or insured in any state.

