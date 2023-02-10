Philly Area Pizzerias Named Among Best In America

Pie from Spuntino. Photo Credit: Spuntino Facebook

Thin-crust or deep-dish, Yelp's latest rundown of the 100 best pizzerias in US and Canada has something for everyone.

Including three Pennsylvania pizzerias.

The user-review site identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Here are the Pennsylvania spots on the list:

22. Circles + Squares, Philadelphia: This unassuming pizzeria in Kensington uses freshly-grated pecorino Romano and hand-kneaded dough, according to The Infatuation. The owner apparently started selling his pies on Instagram in 2016, singing the names of them as he went, the article said.

54. Ravanesi Pizzeria Napoletana, Glen Mills: Food prep runs deep in the Ravanesi family: His great-grandfather owned a slaughter house, his grandfather owned a pizzeria where his dad worked, and his mom worked as a chef on a suburban cooking show for years, the restaurant's website says.

It wasn't until David Ravenesi went to Napoli years ago that he was inspired to bring Neapolitan pizza to the area. He graduated the Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College and earned several awards for his 'za.

Hot and fast is the name of the game at Ravanesi, where pies are topped with a sweet, red sauce and bake at 810 degrees for 90 seconds, according to its website.

96. Spuntino Wood Fired Pizzeria, Doylestown: While there's not much listed on the restaurant's website, Yelp users have been giving this pizzeria 5 stars in droves. One self-proclaimed Neapolitan-style connoisseur said the pies that come out of Spuntino's oven are nothing short of magic.

"The dough is absolutely everything! Light and airly, with all the little leopard spots that create a unique and flavorful crust only found on Neapolitan pizza... Easily Top 3 Neapolitan pizza's I've had."

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.