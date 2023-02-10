Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
8 News Now

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops in Las Vegas over Super Bowl weekend

By Lauren Negrete,

7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Las Vegas through Sunday.

The 27-foot long hot dog on wheels is driven by “Corn Dog Clara” and co-pilot “Chad”der Cheese.

You can catch the Wienermobile from Feb. 9-12 at different locations throughout the Las Vegas valley.

Here are all of the FRANKtastic events:

  • Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smith’s on 7130 N Durango Dr.
  • Friday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smith’s on 8525 W Warm Springs Rd.
  • Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Cars and Coffee Las Vegas on 6405 Ensworth St.
  • Sunday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smith’s on 2385 E Windmill Ln. in Henderson

Corn Dog Clara said the events will provide the perfect photo opportunity, exclusive vehicle tours and the chance to receive your very own wiener whistle.

The wiener whistles are collectors items that have been passed out by the brand since 1952.

“The Wienermobile was invented in 1936, so it’s 86 years old. It was invented by Carl Mayer, the nephew of Oscar Mayer, during the Great Depression as a way to bring joy to a world that really needed it,” Clara said. “So that’s what we continue to strive to do at every event we go to.”

