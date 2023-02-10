More Explores: Ace Performer

Change location
By Rachel Anderson,
Good news from the water sports world: Ace Performer has re-opened!
We’ve learned how to harness the wind through winging and windsurfing, but Roy Massey has it all at Ace Performer.
From kiteboarding to paddleboarding. windsurfing lessons, and gear; one day with Ace Performer will leave you wanting to learn more!
For more information, head here.
