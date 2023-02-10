Gomberg Report: Oregon Legislative priorities and patterns

With the legislative session underway, priorities and patterns are becoming clear.

The three most important issues on the agenda are housing, housing, and housing. Healthcare, child care, and mental/behavioral health will also certainly be high priorities.

Homelessness emergency and semiconductors

The session began with an announcement from the Governor declaring a Homelessness Emergency. I was pleased to see this swift and decisive action. But I was also concerned that the methodology excluded the coastline and large swaths of rural Oregon. Within 24 hours, my office prepared a letter signed by all coastal legislators asking for the opportunity for communities in need to be able to opt-in to the program. The Governor replied two days later with an opportunity to do just that. We’re now working here in the Capitol to insure that communities in crisis throughout the state be provided the resources to get people sheltered and housed.

The other major early-session topic is Semiconductors. Oregon is poised to reap historic benefits from the national CHIPS & Science Act, a $280 billion investment designed to advance U.S. global leadership in technology and supply chains. New industry investments could broadly impact Oregonians across the state—expanding high-wage, equitable employment opportunities in all regions and creating significant new tax revenues for critical priorities like homelessness, affordable housing, and education.

My question, as reported in the Capital Chronicle, is how growing the semiconductor industry, would help Oregonians throughout the state. “The median family income in Washington County is 60% higher than it is in my district,” Gomberg said. “And I just don’t anticipate we’re going to really be making chips anywhere near the salty air of the coast.”

I serve on the Joint Committee on Semiconductors. I do not serve on the Housing Committee. But eventually both of these major issues will work their way to the budget subcommittee on Transportation and Economic Development where I serve as co-chair.

Economic development

At the same time, I’ve been leading on a bi-partisan effort to support rural economic development. This past week, we presented four bills intended to help rural small business start-ups, meat production in small farms, outdoor recreation, live entertainment and county fairs, and finally, getting more Oregon seafood into Oregon restaurants. Awkwardly, 90% of the seafood served locally is imported.

The Capitol is undergoing major seismic repairs and sadly, most of the more interesting portions are closed. The renovations are certainly disruptive. But the Capitol is open and people are visiting or testifying.

Our district now stretches from Lincoln City to Junction City and from Florence to Philomath. As the six-month session unfolds, I hope readers will reach out to my office with ideas and concerns.

State Rep. David Gomberg can be reached at Rep.DavidGomberg@OregonLegislature.govor at 503-986-1410.