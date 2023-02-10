Shocking Patrick Mahomes second career choice revealed

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is currently renowned as the best quarterback in the NFL.

But, in an alternate reality, perhaps Mahomes would be arguing pivotal law cases in front of the Supreme Court.

Mahomes’ agent, Leigh Steinberg, speaking to NBC Sports on Radio Row during Super Bowl pregame festivities, revealed that her Chiefs client contemplated going to law school at one point in his life.

“Patrick had aspirations to be a lawyer,” Steinberg said. “And had he not gone ahead and played professional football, I think he would’ve gone to law school.

“It didn’t happen obviously because he entered a career that takes all that practice and time, but it wouldn’t be beyond question that he end up going to law school later.”

Steinberg also believes that Mahomes would’ve made a great lawyer.

“He’s got high intelligence…his preparation and focus would be top, top flight. And he’s meticulous about preparation and study. He’s got a killer memory, and there you go.”

The good news for Mahomes is that there’s nothing stopping him from pursuing a law degree whenever his football career ends. He’s currently managing a high-ankle sprain as his Chiefs prepare to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

[ NBC Sports ]

