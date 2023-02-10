Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Shocking Patrick Mahomes second career choice revealed

By DJ Byrnes,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405ny7_0kj5xy8V00

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is currently renowned as the best quarterback in the NFL.

But, in an alternate reality, perhaps Mahomes would be arguing pivotal law cases in front of the Supreme Court.

Mahomes’ agent, Leigh Steinberg, speaking to NBC Sports on Radio Row during Super Bowl pregame festivities, revealed that her Chiefs client contemplated going to law school at one point in his life.

“Patrick had aspirations to be a lawyer,” Steinberg said. “And had he not gone ahead and played professional football, I think he would’ve gone to law school.

“It didn’t happen obviously because he entered a career that takes all that practice and time, but it wouldn’t be beyond question that he end up going to law school later.”

Steinberg also believes that Mahomes would’ve made a great lawyer.

“He’s got high intelligence…his preparation and focus would be top, top flight. And he’s meticulous about preparation and study. He’s got a killer memory, and there you go.”

The good news for Mahomes is that there’s nothing stopping him from pursuing a law degree whenever his football career ends. He’s currently managing a high-ankle sprain as his Chiefs prepare to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

[ NBC Sports ]

The post Shocking Patrick Mahomes second career choice revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Brittany Mahomes Photo
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular
Drunk Patrick Mahomes video goes viral
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
Tom Brady roasts drunk Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Tom Brady has fitting response to Patrick Mahomes’ parade behavior
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Look Inside Tom Brady’s Apartment in Florida, Priced at $60,000 Per Month
Tampa, FL9 days ago
NFL world reacts to Travis Kelce announcement
Kansas City, MO20 hours ago
Ezekiel Elliott tampering allegations revealed
Dallas, TX5 hours ago
Tiger Woods absolutely horrible putt goes viral
Ormond Beach, FL4 hours ago
Jason Kelce Says Wife Kylie Did Not Give Birth at Super Bowl: 'I Was Actually Rooting' for It
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Bengals star reacts to huge announcement
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Former NFL player arrested on disturbing charges
Atlanta, GA10 hours ago
Jason Kelce reveals surprising reason for crying after Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Bronny James making huge career move
Portland, OR2 days ago
New video shows Patrick Mahomes so lit he almost gave away Lombardi Trophy
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Huge Aaron Rodgers update reportedly revealed
Green Bay, WI43 minutes ago
“He finished for the season” Lakers’ fans go bonkers after Anthony Davis deactivates IG account following defeat vs Blazers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
MLB world reacts to brutal Clayton Kershaw update
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
NFL world reacts to huge Packers news
Green Bay, WI4 hours ago
Buccaneers reportedly have Tom Brady replacement target
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Sean Payton adds Arch Manning assistant coach to staff
Denver, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy