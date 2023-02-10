Open in App
Port Charlotte, FL
Florida man on ‘most wanted’ list caught after foot chase

By Dylan Abad,

7 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man on Charlotte County’s “Top Ten Most Wanted” list was arrested Thursday night after a failed foot chase that ended in a canal.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Thursday around 6 p.m. to a home in Port Charlotte in search of 25-year-old Sta’chawn Wright, who was wanted for violating the terms of his probation following a domestic battery by strangulation charge in May 2020.

Deputies said they also had reason to believe Wright was involved in another incident in January 2022, resulting in a charge for battery.

As deputies spoke with Wright’s girlfriend, who answered the front door, they saw Wright on the lanai in the back of the house. Another deputy approached from the rear of the home and called Wright by name.

That’s when Wright said “I’m not going back” and attempted to run on foot, deputies said.

Wright then leaped over a fence as deputies chased behind, demanding he stop running. Wright then jumped into a canal between Peachland Boulevard and Delavan Avenue where deputies caught up with him.

“In Charlotte County, if you commit a crime, you will be held accountable,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said. “I applaud my deputies for their efforts to locate and catch this individual and put him behind bars where he belongs. It looks like you are going back to jail, Sta’Chawn.”

Wright was taken charged with battery, violation of probation, and resisting an officer without violence. He is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.

