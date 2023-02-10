Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Report: You’d need five minimum wage jobs to afford a typical apartment in Austin

By Christopher Adams,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQLYb_0kj5vwj900

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new report reveals just how unaffordable several of Texas’ largest cities have become for those making minimum wage.

Property website Zillow looked at typical rental prices in the 50 largest cities nationwide and compared those to the minimum wage in each city.

In Austin, for example, rent for a typical two-bedroom apartment is about $1,764 a month. It would take 5.1 full-time minimum wage incomes to be able to afford the rent. That is higher than any other city surveyed.

Last year, the city increased the minimum wage to $20 an hour for its own employees, but that doesn’t extend to non-governmental workers. Texas uses the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

When it comes to one-bedroom apartments, Austin is the second-most unaffordable city in the nation for minimum wage workers, behind Atlanta. With a typical rent of $1,399 a month, you’d need four minimum wage incomes in Austin, compared to 4.3 in Atlanta.

Where other Texas cities stand

Other major cities in Texas are also unaffordable for those on minimum wage. At least three people working full-time would be needed to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

“This is perhaps the only context in which San Francisco is more affordable than San Antonio,” said Nicole Bachaud, a senior economist with Zillow. “Renters have been squeezed by record-fast rent growth while incomes haven’t kept up. That’s true for those making minimum wage, but especially so where the minimum wage hasn’t budged for more than a decade.”

San Francisco does have the highest rent of the 50 cities surveyed, with a typical one-bedroom apartment setting renters back $2,352 each month. The high minimum wage there, $16.99 an hour, does help offset that cost, meaning renters would need 2.9 full-time incomes to afford an apartment, compared to 3.1 incomes in San Antonio.

Of the cities surveyed, Seattle had the highest minimum wage, at $18.69 an hour. As such, it would only take two people working full-time to be able to afford a one-bedroom apartment in that city.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX
You Won’t Believe This Is The Safest City In Texas
Trophy Club, TX6 hours ago
Texas is losing a state park to multimillion-dollar homes, private golf course
Dallas, TX3 days ago
2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked
Odessa, TX4 days ago
Most Popular
As emergency food assistance nears end, 1 in 5 Texans face hunger
Austin, TX4 hours ago
The Better Business Bureau is warning people about this Texas company
Austin, TX5 hours ago
Texas doesn’t penalize most senior living facilities with confirmed abuse. Why?
Austin, TX1 day ago
Lucky Texan Strikes It Rich With Massive Lottery Win
Killeen, TX2 days ago
Trial date set in Dallas County District Court for Texas Streaming Lawsuit involving city of Amarillo
Amarillo, TX7 hours ago
Video: Texas angler hooks one of the largest bass in state history
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
3 Texas cities ranked fastest-growing fish destinations: report
Houston, TX4 days ago
Did You Hear That? Texas Officials Confirm What Loud Explosion Was
Mcallen, TX1 day ago
It is Illegal to Throw These 5 Things Away in Texas
Tyler, TX3 days ago
How Deep is Lewisville Lake in Texas?
Lewisville, TX3 days ago
Texas State Capitol sees slithery visitors this week. Here’s why
Sweetwater, TX2 days ago
'Massive' Earthquake Rattles West Texas, Felt Hundreds Of Miles Away
Snyder, TX5 hours ago
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Texas
Galveston, TX4 days ago
Potential Mountain Lion Sighting Sparks Caution For Texas
San Marcos, TX2 days ago
What’s the oldest town in Texas?
Nacogdoches, TX4 days ago
This Texas Hospital Was Named World's Most Haunted Place. Would You Visit?
San Antonio, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy