Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Legislature considers spending $15 million to overhaul New College of Florida

By News Service of Florida,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoWVB_0kj5vPnI00
New College of Florida
Moving quickly as Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to overhaul New College of Florida, lawmakers next week could funnel $15 million to the liberal-arts school for such things as hiring faculty and providing scholarships.

The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, which can make mid-year budget decisions, is scheduled to consider the issue during a meeting Wednesday.


The state university system’s Board of Governors requested the money.

“Funds will afford the institution the opportunity to provide a high quality classical liberal arts education to students while striving to become a national leader in higher education,” an agenda item for the meeting says. “Funds available may be used for hiring faculty, offering student scholarships and covering additional operational costs necessary to transition into a world-class classical liberal arts educational institution.”
DeSantis in January appointed six conservative members to the New College Board of Trustees, leading to heavy speculation that the governor was angling to remake the leadership and direction of the school.

During a meeting last week, the revamped board removed New College President Patricia Okker and named former state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran as interim president.


The New College board is scheduled to meet Monday to approve a contract with Corcoran, a former Republican state House speaker and political ally of DeSantis.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State
Rev. Al Sharpton leads Florida rally criticizing DeSantis over rejection of AP African American studies course
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Florida Republicans consider changes to Save Our Homes tax cap, which critics say could force counties to cut services
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Former Tampa prosecutor Andrew Warren files federal appeal in lawsuit against DeSantis
Tampa, FL3 days ago
Most Popular
Florida officials hope new beer line will remind people to keep gas tanks half full during hurricane season
Tallahassee, FL9 hours ago
Hyde Park's new $5K members-only supper club, Brandon gets a 'Chipotlane,' plus more Tampa Bay foodie news
Tampa, FL9 hours ago
All the best live music and concerts happening in Tampa Bay from Feb. 16-23
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Over 20 Mardi Gras specials, parties and events happening throughout Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Tampa Bay ska bands are raising money for mammograms this weekend
Tampa, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy