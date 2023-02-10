Sonic the Hedgehog Game Sonic Origins Plus Rated Online

A new Sonic the Hedgehog game has surfaced online via ratings for something called "Sonic Origins Plus ." The rating in question was spotted over at the site for the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea, though no other information about the seemingly redone version of Sonic Origins was shared in the rating. There's precedent for an "upgrade" like this one, however, so we have an idea already of what kinds of things a Sonic Origins Plus might include .

The listing was spotted by Gematsu first over on the Korean rating board's site . Based on how that game's name, one can assume this is a version of the 2022 game Sonic Origins that's been outfitted here with some extras the original lacked. Sonic Origins itself was a collection of games that included Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , and Sonic 3 & Knuckles .

While one year might seem like a quick turnaround, Sega has done this sort of thing before with a previous Sonic the Hedgehog game. Sonic Origins was released in 2017 and got a Sonic Origins Plus version a year later in 2018. That version of the game added two playable characters, Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel, and also added an "Encore Mode" that reworked some of the levels. More game modes as well as extra cutscenes made for a pretty substantial difference between the original game and the "Plus" version.

While not all of that will translate to Sonic Origins , the case with Sonic Mania Plus gives an idea of what Sega might be planning for Sonic Origins Plus in terms of scale. Our review of the original Sonic Origins praised the collection as one with games that have aged quite well and said that this collection is "the best way to revisit them or play them for the very first time."

Related:

Takashi Iizuka, the producer who worked on Sonic Frontiers , previously teased that we'd see much more Sonic news in 2023, so Sonic the Hedgehog fans should have more good news to look forward to this year beyond this new release.