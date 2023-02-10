Open in App
Lauderdale County, AL
WHNT News 19

Lauderdale County drug trafficking suspect reportedly cut ankle monitor after bonding out

By Logan Sparkman,

7 days ago

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a drug trafficking suspect after he bonded out and cut his ankle monitor, according to Sheriff Joe Hamilton.

James Edward Weaver was arrested on Wednesday by the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Weaver was already on an ankle monitor for prior drug charges, according to Sheriff Hamilton. He was awaiting trial for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug trafficking when he was arrested Wednesday.

James Edward Weaver (Photo: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

Hamilton told News 19 that Weaver was arrested on February 8 after a joint operation by the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force and the Florence-Lauderdale SWAT Team.

Weaver was found with around 2,500 fentanyl pills, which could have a street value worth up to $25,000.

According to Hamilton, Weaver made bond on Thursday, February 9. This happened before a judge in Lauderdale County was able to issue a hold for bond revocation.

Authorities say he cut his ankle monitor after bonding out. Now, the Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Weaver.

Anyone who has possibly seen Weaver or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office by calling (256)760-5769.

