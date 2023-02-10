Cannabis in Connecticut: Recreational and medical marijuana sales top $13.3 million in January
By Jenn Brink,
7 days ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than $13.3 million in adult-use cannabis and medical marijuana sales were reported to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection in January 2023.
The adult-use market recorded $5.1 million in sales during the month of January, while the medical marijuana market recorded $8.2 million in sales for the same period, according to the state. Adult-use sales began on Jan. 10.
Cannabis Retail Sales by Week
Week Ending
Adult-Use (Sum) (Dollar/Dollars)
Medical (Sum) (Dollar/Dollars)
1/14/2023
1,485,019.32
1,776,700.69
1/21/2023
1,487,815.81
2,702,525.61
1/28/2023
1,553,216.30
2,726,237.56
1/31/2023
578,840.62
863,287.86
Source: The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection
The state will update sales data on or after the 10th of each month. The data provided by the Department of Consumer Protection does not include taxes collected at the point of sale and is subject to further review by the department. Medical marijuana patients do not pay taxes on the purchase of their medicine.
Comments / 0