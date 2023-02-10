Open in App
Connecticut State
See more from this location?
WTNH

Cannabis in Connecticut: Recreational and medical marijuana sales top $13.3 million in January

By Jenn Brink,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PmoVb_0kj5sVub00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than $13.3 million in adult-use cannabis and medical marijuana sales were reported to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection in January 2023.

The adult-use market recorded $5.1 million in sales during the month of January, while the medical marijuana market recorded $8.2 million in sales for the same period, according to the state. Adult-use sales began on Jan. 10.

Cannabis Retail Sales by Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Ixs2_0kj5sVub00
Source: The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection
Week Ending Adult-Use (Sum) (Dollar/Dollars) Medical (Sum) (Dollar/Dollars)
1/14/2023 1,485,019.32 1,776,700.69
1/21/2023 1,487,815.81 2,702,525.61
1/28/2023 1,553,216.30 2,726,237.56
1/31/2023 578,840.62 863,287.86
Source: The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection

The state will update sales data on or after the 10th of each month. The data provided by the Department of Consumer Protection does not include taxes collected at the point of sale and is subject to further review by the department. Medical marijuana patients do not pay taxes on the purchase of their medicine.

Learn more about adult-use cannabis in Connecticut at ct.gov/cannabis .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State
CT's 1st all-recreational marijuana dispensary
Manchester, CT18 hours ago
Lamont shares proposal to expand housing access
Bridgeport, CT22 hours ago
Connecticut’s 1st social equity cannabis store opens in Manchester
Manchester, CT6 hours ago
Most Popular
Connecticut solar companies see increased interest in solar
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Proposal to eliminate car taxes
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Bill would add transparency, oversight to Metropolitan District
Hartford, CT1 hour ago
Connecticut long-term care facility residents, staff advocate for more staff, air conditioning
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Connecticut nursing home staff want laws to improve conditions
Colchester, CT1 day ago
Connecticut oil trader indicted for bribing Brazilian officials
Westport, CT4 hours ago
2 adults, child found dead in Connecticut home identified as Massachusetts residents
Brooklyn, CT8 hours ago
Four million dollars available to help Connecticut residents with high utility bills
New Haven, CT3 days ago
Where to Find the Best Pizza in Connecticut
Guilford, CT2 days ago
Waterbury could be the first city in Connecticut to get red-light cameras
Waterbury, CT3 days ago
Could Someone Bring the Nordic Lodge Buffet to Connecticut?
Charlestown, RI3 days ago
CT paid $1.4M for unauthorized work at former hospital, state says
Newington, CT1 day ago
Immigrants and their advocates renew push to expand Connecticut’s health care coverage
Hartford, CT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy